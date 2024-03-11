OM: Gasset makes history in Marseille, it’s crazy

Even if his Olympique de Marseille team was handled by Nantes in the second period this Sunday evening at the end of the 25th day of Ligue 1, Jean-Louis Gasset managed to achieve another success in the championship (2-0 ). Gasset’s arrival on the bench saw the Marseille club return to three points out of the top 4 in L1 thanks to another double from the indispensable Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 8 times scorer in all competitions. The return of Gasset, who won his first 5 matches on the OM bench, is the first for a Marseille coach in 62 years.

🤯 Jean-Louis Gasset wins his first 5 matches on the bench@OM_OfficialFirst in 62 years! #OMFCN pic.twitter.com/iACNdsH5nD – Prime Video Sport France (@PVSportFR) March 10, 2024

The author of a truly flawless performance since his arrival on February 20 to replace Laurent Blanc’s former assistant Gennaro Gattuso at PSG, the Marseille crowd has managed to turn the entire club around to deliver a thrilling end to the season. Once again in the fight for the podium in L1 and almost qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 4-0 first-leg victory over Villarreal, OM de Gasset must now go the distance to end a season in style, however, off to a poor start. .



OM are 6 points off the podium before playing Rennes, Nice, Lille, PSG and Lens. All this with two Europa League quarter finals. Gassett did everything well to get the team back on track, fighting to finish this season in style and limiting the damage brilliantly. — Thomas Bonavent (@TBonnavent) March 10, 2024

Montpellier, Clermont and Nantes: OM de Gasset gave him the right to believe on the edge of the final run. It was time to get back in shape. Now, on to Rennes, Paris, Lille and Nice. — Maxime Dupuis (@maximedupuis) March 10, 2024