Sports

OM: Gasset makes history in Marseille, it’s crazy

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read

Even if his Olympique de Marseille team was handled by Nantes in the second period this Sunday evening at the end of the 25th day of Ligue 1, Jean-Louis Gasset managed to achieve another success in the championship (2-0 ). Gasset’s arrival on the bench saw the Marseille club return to three points out of the top 4 in L1 thanks to another double from the indispensable Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 8 times scorer in all competitions. The return of Gasset, who won his first 5 matches on the OM bench, is the first for a Marseille coach in 62 years.

The author of a truly flawless performance since his arrival on February 20 to replace Laurent Blanc’s former assistant Gennaro Gattuso at PSG, the Marseille crowd has managed to turn the entire club around to deliver a thrilling end to the season. Once again in the fight for the podium in L1 and almost qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a 4-0 first-leg victory over Villarreal, OM de Gasset must now go the distance to end a season in style, however, off to a poor start. .

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Julian Alaphilippe: “I don’t know if I will continue in 2025”

January 23, 2024

Three people have been arrested in Kenya following the death of marathon world record holder Calvin Kiptum

4 weeks ago

Gasset confirms his successful baptism, Marseille resumes race to Europe

2 weeks ago

“Paris offered him 400M for four years”, confirms Stephen Guy on PSG’s offer to Mbappe

January 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button