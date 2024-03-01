Football – OM

OM: Domenech Appoints Bigg Boss!

Published on February 29, 2024 at 11:00 pm



Last Sunday, OM won mostly at the expense of Montpellier (4-1). Another important win in a row for the Marseille team, now led by Jean-Louis Gasset. The Marseille coach was also able to count on a solid performance from Chancel Mbemba. A “boss” match that Raymond Domenech was keen to hail.

Om Breathe Trapped in a very negative spiral since the beginning of the year, the Marseille club decided to part ways with him. Gennaro Gattuso After defeat against breast (1-0, February 18). Named on the Marseille bench until the end of the season, Jean-Louis Gasset Completely revitalized OM, with two straight wins against him for their big debut Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1) last Thursday, then vs Montpellier Sunday (4-1). A meeting in which Jean-Louis GassetIn the absence of Jonathan Close And no Michael MurilloDecided to opt for a three-way defense as well Ismaila sir directly into and with the piston Chancel Mbemba As a right central defender.

“Mbemba was excellent against Montpellier”

On the set of the channel team Former France coach Raymond Domenache spoke about more than just a successful performance Chancel Mbemba in front of Montpellier. “Mbemba was excellent against Montpellier, especially because he understood what was happening in his side, how he had to compensate for Sir’s position. In this three-way system, the right axial and left axial are the real function. We have to step aside, we have to plug the holes, get to the other side” fell Domenech In comments relayed by Football Club Marseille .

“He’s the Boss”