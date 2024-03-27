OM destroyed against PSG, finally good news!

OM are experiencing a significant number of injured players who have pulled out of Sunday’s classic against PSG. Eight players are missing and it was feared that Balerdi would be included in the list. Fortunately, the Argentine will be present on Sunday.

OM hit by bad luck at the worst time. While the Phocians must perform to move up the rankings, they host PSG for a classic on Sunday evening. A difficult match to negotiate against the Parisian club, undefeated this season in Ligue 1. The encounter promises to be even more dangerous as Marseille players have been injured one after another. At least eight players are missing against PSG. After Rongier, Nadir and Mitty, who were hit hard, Pepe Gueye, Ulysses García and Jonathan Kloss suffered muscular injuries during the international break. In recent hours, Leonardo Balerdi was also uncertain for the clash against PSG.

More fear than harm for Balerdi

On Tuesday evening, L’Equipe du Soir announced a possible package for Balerdi due to adductor discomfort. In the end, it won’t. The Argentine will hold his place in Jean-Louis Gasset’s group for good on Sunday. This information was revealed by Karim Attab, a daily follower of the Marseille club, for the local channel Maritima TV. A relief for the Olympian staff given how defenses have been depleted. Balerdi’s presence won’t be too much for OM, who are practically bound to get a result against their old foe if they want to stay in the Champions League race.