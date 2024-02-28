Football – OM

OM announces his new coach, he can’t believe it

The choice to rely on Jean-Louis Gasset to take charge of the ailing OM surprised more than one. Former French international, Rio Mavuba did not hide his surprise. But the former Bordeaux player believes the experienced technician can do the most good for the Marseille club, who are hoping to finish the season on the podium.

as much as Rio Mavuba He was stunned to learn of the appointment of Jean-Louis Gasset as coach.‘Om. The opposite must be said with it Gennaro Gattuso, There is a strike, energized like an electric battery on the bench.

“I was amazed”

” Yes, I was surprised by what happened with Ivory Coast. He has experienced club pressure, particularly at AS Saint-Etienne. In Bordeaux, it was mixed with a change of direction » announced the former international on the microphone Free League 1.

“He is able to set the machine on track”