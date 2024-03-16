OL topple Toulouse thanks to Ryan Cherky
Match: 2-3
OL have proven they can exist without Alexandre Lacazette. Deprived during the break of his captain, the author of his 14th goal in all competitions (33rd) before going out through illness, OL found the resources to come from behind to win at Toulouse (3-2) this Friday evening during the 26th day of the league. 1.
Coming on in the 66th minute of the game, with Lyon trailing 2-1, another pure Lyon product Ron was a key player in the uprising. Ryan Cherky stunned Toulouse with a decisive pass from a corner for Jack O’Brien after scoring for the first time this season in Ligue 1.
Residents of Toulouse who have come from far away. Thanks to the inevitable Lacazette in the lead at the break, opportunistic to return after a two-match absence due to a thigh injury, OL sank as soon as he returned from the locker room, then gave up twice, two-back. First on an equalizer from Thijs Dalinga, served up at the plate by Warren Kamanzi (1-1, 53rd), followed by a penalty from Yann Gboho on an avoidable foul by Ernest Numah, and by Vincent Siero (2-1, 58e). was converted. .
Player of the Match: Lightning Ryan Cherky
OL did not give up and therefore, Cherki took over as savior. Taking over from the dependent Ainsley Maitland-Niles, it took ten minutes for the Franco-Algerian to shine. Another entrant, Mama Balde, Cherky equalized with a strong shot that slipped between the legs of Guillaume Restes (77th, 2-2). Denied a double in the process by the Toulouse goalkeeper’s leg reflexes, the 20-year-old put the ball over O’Brien’s head from a corner which he took himself (3-2, 80m).
8
Ryan Cherky completed 8 of 10 dribbles.
Only Hatem Ben Arfa (11th with OL in April 2008 against OM) has done better since Opta has been collecting this data (2006/2007).
“itch” Prior to his introduction, as his coach Pierre Sage said on Amazon Prime Video, Cherky found the target for the first time in Ligue 1 on his 37th shot of the season. Evidence of character after disappointment represents his non-call. -Up by French Under-23 coach Thierry Henry. “I am not focusing on the Olympics yet. There are still a lot of deadlines before we get there.”Lyonnais simply responded to the broadcaster’s microphone.
In any case, his impressive entry allows OL (10th with 35 points) to avoid a fourth defeat in the championship in 2024 and increase the gap on their evening opponent, who is also their first successor in the standings (11th with 29 units).
(TagsToTranslate)Arthur Verdelet