OL: Obsessed to keep Govou – Olympique Lyonnais

Last Friday evening in Ligue 1, OL scored another victory on the pitch of Toulouse. Les Gons have almost ensured their survival and they can hope for more.

While there have been many doubts over OL’s future in recent months, it is clear that Pierre Sage is in full control of things. Helped by the XXL winter transfer window, the new Lyon coach is increasingly impressing in Rhone. If everything is still not perfect, confidence is back. And some even begin to dream of European qualification at the end of the season, be it through the Championship or the Coupe de France. This is particularly the case with Sidney Gove.

Pierre Sage, Govou can’t believe it

During the column for progress, The advisor was full of praise for the Pierre Sage method while imparting valuable advice to his players. “Retention is almost certain with this victory in Toulouse. We saw a match that was not controlled overall, but with a lot of consistency, if we remove the air gap at the beginning of the second half. Pierre Sage really has words, a method to help his team win. Everyone was collectively involved, and the attitude on the pitch and on the bench showed real team spirit. Should we look forward now? I still think we have to keep looking back. With this mentality added to the cup matches, there could be a nice surprise at the end of the season”, especially indicated Sidney Govo, who also appreciates the mental state of OL players, Gambhir and Ron are aware of the situation around the club. During the second day of Ligue 1, Pierre Sage’s men will host the Stade de Reims. A playful team that can cause them problems.

