OL breaks silence on Mahamadou Diawra case

Ramadan has not been spared from controversy in football yet again this year. Like last season, the FFF has decided not to adapt this religious practice. The French Football Association has also sent out a clear notice that Muslim players under the age of 16 are asked not to fast when called up. A decision that has been causing much debate and has recently affected the Mahamadou Diawara community. Initially called up with the U19s, the Lyon midfielder mysteriously disappeared from the final Bleuets list. However, he trained normally with Leon.

So the first information leaked on social networks, the player will be excluded from the U19 meet by the FFF for refusing to break his fast. The reality is actually quite different. According to information from Progress, Lyonnais denied the obligation imposed by the FFF to not fast during the gathering. Hence he decided not to attend the gathering preferring to continue his fast. OL also clarified that their player does not have “This was de-selected as announced by various organizations”. A new controversy that still risks getting people talking.