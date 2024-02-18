Oh my god! Check out the exclusive Fortnite x TMNT Cowabunga Event Quests!!

3 New Unmissable Video Game Releases This Week – February 2024!

Hello gamers! The latest crossover between Fortnite and Ninja Turtles brings tons of quests, skins and more. Fortnite has introduced a new Ninja Turtles event to the game with quests, free rewards and more. Here’s everything you need to know about this epic partnership.

Fortnite’s legendary partnerships with many pop culture franchises such as movies, comics, music, animated series, and other video games have helped boost the game’s popularity. These collaborations attract a large number of liberal fans to Fortnite and allow players to play as them. Favorite characters. Over the years, the collaboration has spanned a wide range of media, including Rick and Morty and Dragon Ball Z. Now, in Chapter 5 Season 1, Fortnite welcomes a new partnership with the famous Ninja Turtles.

The TMNT crossover brought character skins to the game. A special quest and rewards event was announced for the end of the season, but the partnership only added five cosmetic outfits and a variety of cosmetic items to the store. ‘Objects. Officially, Epic has finally launched a special Ninja Turtles collaboration event called Cowabunga in Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fortnite TMNT Cowabunga Event Start and End Dates:

The TMNT Cowabunga event began on February 9, 2024 and will continue until February 27 at 9 am ET. The event adds four new legendary items, boards of the legendary TMNT driftboard, two new cosmetic skins, and a new Cowabunga event pass that players can unlock for free rewards.

All Fortnite TMNT Cowabunga Quests and Rewards:

There are two ways for players to earn rewards in Cowabunga Pass. You can access Cowabunga’s most recent quests by scrolling to the TMNT icon to the right of the Play button in the menu tab. Accomplish it by participating in activities that help you level up, such as visiting turtle nests, entering sewer pipes, using TMNT legendary weapons to eliminate your opponents, and performing impressive tricks using a driftboard. Cowabunga quests are organized into six stages, with specific quests corresponding to each mission given to you by Master Splinter to defeat the splinter. Each Cowabunga Quest phase will be announced at different times until February 27 at 9am ET.

So, stop skating and join us in this epic collaboration event between Fortnite and Ninja Turtles. Don’t miss these quests to get all the cool rewards that await you. Cowabunga!