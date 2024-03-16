Ode: Why colorectal cancer screening tests can save lives

In this blue month of March, the focus is on the prevention of colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer with 47,000 cases per year and which affects women and men equally. At the Elson Group’s Montreal Polyclinic, this public health issue is taken head on. Explanations.

It is the deadliest cancer in France and affects women and men equally, with 47,000 new cases per year. And yet, a simple screening test, fully reimbursed and conducted in five minutes, can save lives.

This is the message that Dr. Najima Bouta, a gastroenterologist specializing in medical and surgical proctology at the Montreal Polyclinic in Carcassonne, wants to publish. On Friday 22 March, a big Remedial Evening will be held at the Domec Stadium from 8pm. The theme of sports is clear and the practice of physical activity is one of the main means of preventing disease. There will be handi-volleyball performances by the Carcassonne Volley, a night walk and Zumba classes thanks to the presence of two teachers. Doctors from the polyclinic will also be present at the stand to answer questions on the topic of screening and testing methods. The kits will be available for demonstration but also for interested parties who want to get tested.

This 2E Most deadly cancer

If this dynamic is strong, it is also because the issue of public health could not be more important, as Njima Bouta explains. “Colorectal cancer is the third in France, second in women behind breast cancer and third in men after lung and prostate. The incidence has increased in recent years and now more than 47,000 cases are diagnosed each year. It is also the 2nd deadliest cancer.”.

Although there is currently no known main cause for the development of this disease, our diet, our environment and the way we work on a daily basis will play a role in the development of this cancer. “A diet high in fat, low in fiber and omega 3, high consumption of red meat or processed foods, rich in bad fatty acids, will promote colorectal cancer” A gastroenterologist explains. Tobacco and alcohol are also risk factors, as is lack of sports practice.

An easily accessible test that can be done in five minutes

Apart from these health issues, Najima Bouta confirms that this day of March 22 will be an opportunity to popularize screening. “It’s a test that’s 100% reimbursed by health insurance and is very easy to get. Attending physicians like gastroenterologists and gynecologists can provide it. You can even go straight to the pharmacy for a refill. It just takes 5 minutes for an achievement that’s easy.”.

Colorectal Cancer Screening Kit.

Even if the area in question is “restricted”, patients without risk factors must be screened every two years from the age of 50. “All you have to do is put a protective paper on the toilet seat that will help hold the saddle. Then, with the rod, rub the saddle on the surface and place the rod in the airtight tube that is provided. Then send it. Post. Patients are apprehensive because they misplaced think that they have to handle their feces. However, this is not the case. This test will make it possible to identify blood that is not visible to the naked eye and which will be witnessed. The presence of polyps that develop in the intestine. Over time these benign tumors can degenerate into colorectal cancer..

Thus, these polyps identified in time can be removed. Only 4% of cases test positive. For these 4%, they have to have a colonoscopy and “For half of them, it will be normal, and we will not notice the presence of polyps. In a third of these 4% we will identify polyps that will be cured at the time of intervention and in less than 10% we will have actual cancer. But there, in 9 out of 10 cases , we will be able to treat it because we will have taken care of it very early and we will have avoided the common forms.”.