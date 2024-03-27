NY: They invest three million dollars in a Dominican apartment AlMomento.net

Juan Rondon

NEW YORK.- Authorities have seized $3 million and 30 pounds of cocaine hidden in the Bronx apartment of an alleged Dominican drug trafficker.

Juan Rondon, 60, was arrested by DEA agents after he was seen entering and leaving 3405 Gates Place with a bag.

When he was apprehended, he was in possession of cocaine and the keys to apartment 2A of the said building. Some pieces of furniture in the place were equipped with secret compartments where about 30 pounds of cocaine and $3 million in cash were found.

It looked like a normal apartment

“The multimillion-dollar drug den looked like any ordinary apartment until our agents and investigators discovered hidden compartments in various furniture filled with contraband,” said Frank Tarantino, special agent in charge of the DEA.

He explained that “dressers, nightstands and coffee tables had large hidden compartments filled with bags of cash.”

The money was wrapped in bundles and labeled with dates from the last few years.

Various Rolex and Cartier watches

Similarly, agents discovered at least 10 luxury watches, from manufacturers such as Rolex and Cattier, hidden in a nightstand.

Despite the large amount of money, drugs and jewelry, the apartment did not appear to have any security equipment or fortifications.

He was deported in 2006

Rondon, who was deported in 2006 for undisclosed reasons, was charged with acting as a master trafficker and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The Dominican, who has prior drug arrests, was jailed without bail and sent to Rikers Island.

jt/am









