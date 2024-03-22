NWS warning for California weekend

He National Weather Service has issued an important warning to residents and commuters in California this weekend. Avoiding travel to the Sierra Nevada is strongly urged due to the expected arrival of winter storms.

Extreme conditions are predicted to affect a wide area, including important corridors viz Interstate 80 and Highway 50, Two major highways enter and exit the Tahoe Basin.

“Travel is strongly discouraged,” the NWS said, in a warning highlighting the severity of weather expected with heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions that could make travel difficult, if not impossible.

Public safety is paramount at times like these, and everyone is strongly encouraged to take precautions and closely monitor weather updates.





Also read

Leonardo Schwarz





Precautions and Warnings in California

Forecasts for the region indicate that heavy snowfall, with 1 to 3 feet of fresh snow accumulation, could result. Road closureSignificant delays and hazardous conditions for those venturing on the roads.

In outdoor recreation areas, viz Tahoe Basin And Yosemite National Park, which are often popular weekend destinations, extreme weather conditions are expected to affect recreational activities. Heavy snow and adverse wind conditions can disrupt or even suspend activities such as skiing, snowboarding and hiking.





Also read

Carlos Mayorga





Snow accumulation is expected to increase, especially at higher elevations, with areas such as Yosemite National Park forecast to reach 2 to 3 feet. A winter storm warning is in effect from 5pm local time Friday until the same time Sunday.

This situation makes it imperative that residents and tourists stay aware of weather updates and follow safety recommendations issued by the relevant authorities to ensure their well-being during this forecasted winter storm.