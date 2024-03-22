USA

NWS warning for California weekend

Photo of Admin Admin27 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read

He National Weather Service has issued an important warning to residents and commuters in California this weekend. Avoiding travel to the Sierra Nevada is strongly urged due to the expected arrival of winter storms.

Extreme conditions are predicted to affect a wide area, including important corridors viz Interstate 80 and Highway 50, Two major highways enter and exit the Tahoe Basin.

“Travel is strongly discouraged,” the NWS said, in a warning highlighting the severity of weather expected with heavy snowfall and hazardous conditions that could make travel difficult, if not impossible.

Public safety is paramount at times like these, and everyone is strongly encouraged to take precautions and closely monitor weather updates.


Also read

Leonardo Schwarz


Precautions and Warnings in California

Forecasts for the region indicate that heavy snowfall, with 1 to 3 feet of fresh snow accumulation, could result. Road closureSignificant delays and hazardous conditions for those venturing on the roads.

In outdoor recreation areas, viz Tahoe Basin And Yosemite National Park, which are often popular weekend destinations, extreme weather conditions are expected to affect recreational activities. Heavy snow and adverse wind conditions can disrupt or even suspend activities such as skiing, snowboarding and hiking.


Also read

Carlos Mayorga


Snow accumulation is expected to increase, especially at higher elevations, with areas such as Yosemite National Park forecast to reach 2 to 3 feet. A winter storm warning is in effect from 5pm local time Friday until the same time Sunday.

This situation makes it imperative that residents and tourists stay aware of weather updates and follow safety recommendations issued by the relevant authorities to ensure their well-being during this forecasted winter storm.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin27 mins ago
0 36 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Pi Number Day: Origin, Meaning and Why It’s Celebrated at 3.1416 Today, March 14, 2024

1 week ago

New Year’s horror: Tennessee man kills wife with hammer, confesses to entire crime

January 9, 2024

Charges have been dropped against Virgilio Aguilar, the Guatemalan accused in the “natural” death of the police officer who arrested him.

3 weeks ago

The case of a young Guatemalan who is responsible for the death of a police officer during his brutal arrest

January 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button