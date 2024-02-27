Nutrition: What are the 4 Essentials for Gaining Muscle When You’re Young?

Strong, healthy muscles also derive from the contents of our plates. What foods should you choose to gain muscle when you’re young or limit wasting as you age? Response elements.

Surprisingly, protein is a faithful companion for our muscles. They are made up of a chain of amino acids, some of which are so necessary for our bodies but are not able to “making“. That is why protein must be provided through food.

So on the menu, animal protein, legumes (lentils, etc.), grain products, potatoes, beans, soy. etc. In practice, every day, one should consume one or two portions of meat or equivalent (fish or eggs), dairy products and starchy foods.

Also fruits and vegetables

Besides that, our muscles especially appreciate omega 3 fatty acids. And for good reason,”They reduce protein breakdown caused by exercise. To build muscle you need to store new protein faster than your body burns it.“, explains Dr. Paul Wiesel, gastroenterologist in Lausanne (Switzerland). So bet on mackerel or even anchovies. And don’t hesitate to pour 3 to 4 tablespoons of olive oil, rapeseed-olive or rapeseed-nut to enhance your salad.

Also give them vitamin C.Involved in the formation of collagen which helps keep your muscles and joints strong and healthy“, the doctor continues. So go for fresh fruits and vegetables, especially kiwis or even red peppers, broccoli or even watercress!

Finally, don’t forget… water! Indeed, “Muscles are 80% water. So keeping them hydrated plays a major role in their development. Even minimal levels of dehydration can significantly hinder your performance and recovery“, concludes Dr. Wiesel.