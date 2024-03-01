Nothing is going well between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: the actress does not want their children to meet her new partner

For several months, Brad Pitt has found love again with 33-year-old businesswoman Ines de Ramon. But this beauty will not really be to the taste of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Indeed, according to In Touch Weekly, the actress doesn’t want her father’s new partner to see their six children (Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (17), Vivienne, and Knox (15). )), when Brad Pitt wants to present them to him.

A source to the celebrity magazine says, “Angelina is still putting a lot of pressure on Brad.There is no doubt that Innes wants to meet the children.” But the man who currently plays Lara Croft in Tomb Raider denied that a meeting could take place.

Brad Pitt“He must do everything in his power to see his children without offending Angelina.”, further confirming the same source to In Touch Weekly. When the children of the 2000s star couple come to visit their father, the beautiful 33-year-old has to leave the family home. Because if she moved in with Brad Pitt a few weeks ago, she still kept a personal apartment, according to Vanity Fair.

