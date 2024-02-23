Nose hair removal: Beware of risk of infection

Although considered unsightly when they grow out, nose hairs have their reasons. A dermatologist explains how to get rid of it safely.

Using a pair of scissors to trim your nose hair isn’t the worst solution, as long as certain points are respected. Getty Images

Tweezers, wax, razors, scissors … some will do anything to get rid of the nose hairs that bother them. But be careful, not all methods are good to overcome it and some methods also carry a certain number of risks, especially infection. We take stock with dermatologist Dr Stephen Duve.

proper vessel

Forget using tweezers or wax to pull nose hairs! Indeed, the warm and humid climate inside the nose, combined with the thin layers of skin, create an ideal breeding ground for the proliferation of bacteria and fungi, which can cause hair follicles or other infections. So it is better to use only hair cutting devices.

What are nose hairs for? Nose hair, which acts as a filter, has the function of preventing dust, exhaust gas, pollen, but also insects and other particles from entering the respiratory tract. If this fails, the reflex sneeze ensures that it is kept clear. Finally, nasal hairs have the function of regulating the temperature inside the nose. During exhalation, the tiny hairs help retain moisture, prevent the nasal passages from drying out, and humidify the inhaled air. Like a home air humidifier, except it’s integrated into the body.

Disinfection is the basis

Even scissors and razors are not without risk. “As dermatologists, we often encounter nose infections due to the use of non-sterile instruments,” explains Stéphane Duve. According to him, those who use scissors or nasal epilators are not protected from infection. The first thing to do before starting to cut is to make sure that the tools used are completely disinfected.

“I also recommend applying a nasal antibiotic cream for a day.” Dermatologists also stress the importance of using scissors with a rounded tip, to reduce the risk of injury. According to him, the safest method of getting rid of stubborn nose hair is “permanent laser hair removal. However, it only works on black hair.