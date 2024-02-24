North West: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter is one of the youngest artists to enter the Billboard Hot 100 ranking

She has grown up well. We still remember our meeting with North WestIn the Beautiful Sin category Keeping up with the Kardashians. And since then, the young girl has blossomed: she shows humor in her mother’s Instagram stories Kim Kardashian. Imagine our surprise, this February 21, when the famous Billboard Hot 100, a compilation of the 100 most listened to tracks in the United States, revealed that North West It was one of the top 50 titles on the airwaves for the week. At just 10 years old, she is making ranking history. We tell you everything.

North West, a blossoming music icon?

After multiple postponements, the release of the album Cultures 1, on February 10, was more than controversial. The fruit of a collaboration between rappers Kanye West and singer Ty Dolla sign, the album was released on all platforms, before disappearing without a trace. This did not stop it from causing a stir, topping the Billboard 200 ranking of the 200 most popular albums in the United States.

A few days ago, on February 7, a nice surprise was waiting for the fans Kanye West. He released one of the singles from the album, called “Talking / Once Again”. The song begins at Sample Taken from Battle of the Cheerleaders, “” chantsYou don’t want a problem – you just talkâ€, either â€œYou don’t want problems, you’re just talkingâ€ . But once he passed, we were surprised to hear his voice North West On the first verse of the song. Against the background of Sample An anaphoric and heady instrumental, she raps about youth, almost sounding like a nursery rhyme. A daring combination, which surprisingly lingers in the mind. So much so that as of Wednesday, February 21, she has reached No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100 ranking, as “Eyes and?”Ariana Grande or of “vampires”.Olivia Rodrigo.

She marks the history of the ranking, along with her cult title, being one of the youngest artists to be placed there. Jordan “It’s hard to be a kid … a feat that makes his mother proud on Instagram, who congratulates her in a story (No longer available). Are we witnessing the first steps in the making of a music icon?

More Culture at Vogue.fr:

Kim Kardashian will produce a series about icon Elizabeth Taylor

Kim Kardashian dares to wear a transparent dress at the Maison Margiela Haute Couture show

We spoke to Nesrine Slaoui about Kim Kardashian, beauty standards and reality TV