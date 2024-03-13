Nokia PureBook Pro 17, Affordable 17″ Full HD Slim Smart Laptop with Biometrics Under Intel Core i3, Efficient for Daily Use – LaptopSpirit

Our take on the Nokia PureBook Pro 17

Need an inexpensive large format laptop PC that performs well in everyday use? The Nokia PureBook Pro 17 Attractive with a 17-inch IPS Full HD anti-glare screen, it can charm you with its Intel Alder Lake Hybrid Core i3-1220P processor with Iris Xe graphics suitable for light games and its 8 GB RAM. This comfortable slim gray Windows 11 laptop at a low price benefits from a fast 512 GB SSD storage that enhances its responsiveness, biometric fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard and Wi-Fi connectivity. Fi 6 and USB-C. Hence the overall advantage over the average.

Nokia PureBook Pro 17 Features

screen 17.3” Full HD IPS LED 250cd/m² (1920×1080, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i3-1220P Alder Lake (10 cores: 2P 1.5 GHz / 8E 1.1 GHz, TDP 28W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe TLC) Connections 1 USB 3.2 + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C, microSD card reader network Wi-Fi 5ac, Bluetooth 5 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello Yes, through the fingerprint reader Audio system 2 speakers operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 hours / Li-Ion 3 cells 63Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.5 kg / 399 x 260 x 19.6 mm

Nokia PureBook Pro 17 takes on the competition

The Nokia PureBook Pro 17 is currently on display Promotion at ElectroDépôt and offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the cheapest to offer such a recent and high-performance processor with such a high-capacity SSD, but a full HD IPS screen as well as USB-C connectivity and a keyboard backlighting system plus biometric authentication solution.

If this laptop doesn’t quite meet your needs, we invite you to consult our cheap laptops and student laptop guides, where you’ll find other similar laptops that could be good alternatives to the Nokia PureBook Pro 17.

Chassis, Connectivity, Screen of Nokia PureBook Pro 17

Following the agreement with Nokia, it is a French brand that offers this laptop in the colors of the famous mobile phone brand.

With its slim dark design with an aluminum shell, it has a relatively discreet design.

The integrated connectivity in this laptop PC is distinguished from the competition by the absence of HDMI video output, which is standard on this type of machine. It is somewhat compensated by remote connections and communications with 2 USB-C (compared to the usual 1), audio port, Wi-Fi 5 ac and Bluetooth 5 wireless module but compatible with USB 2.0 1 USB 3.0 (2 to 3 (compared to) in general) guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are plugged into it.

If needed, you can use a USB-C to HDMI adapter.

Rare at this price level, a fingerprint reader is integrated for biometric authentication using Windows Hello technology.

A real asset that is unusual even considering the status of this computer, is the inclusion of a backlighting system to better distinguish the keys of the chiclet keyboard.

At this price level it is highly commendable to work with a screen that adopts IPS technology ensuring remarkable viewing angles both horizontally and vertically. But to find the exact Full HD definition superior to the 1366×768 standard. It is very suitable for displaying high definition content such as videos due to its 16:9 format. Thanks to its anti-reflective treatment, the screen offers better visibility than glossy panels in bright environments (eg outdoors) while being quieter on the eyes in the long run.

Nokia PureBook Pro 17 performance, autonomy

The Nokia PureBook Pro 17 is a slim 17-inch high definition laptop designed for everyday multipurpose use.

It is powered by a low-power Intel Adder Lake processor but whose TDP allows for better performance at 28W (P series) rather than the standard 15W (U series). It is more precisely the Core i3-1220P with 10 hybrid cores close to the Core i5 U series.

Coupled with 8 GB of RAM, the Core i3-1220P offers its full potential under the most demanding software using multi-core, such as photo editing or video conversion.

This core gives really good performance in everyday use, like office automation and internet surfing. But also for viewing photos and videos or playing light games thanks to the Iris Xe graphics solution inserted in the Core i3.

It’s a 512 GB SSD that we find integrated in terms of storage, a capacity equivalent to what hard drives offer as standard.

But obviously if you need more space you can rely on an external storage unit. Choosing a USB 3.0/USB-C device then presents an advantageous solution for getting faster transfers.

In any case, an SSD is stronger than a hard drive but also more energy efficient, quieter and faster.

So an SSD provides better fluidity and responsiveness on a day-to-day basis than a hard drive.

This practically translates into faster start/stop, processing and launch of applications or faster arrival of online game cards.

As for autonomy while waiting for more concrete tests, count on about 6 hours of battery operation for this PC which is not the most nomadic by nature given its 17-inch format.

It may suit some people looking for an inexpensive, very comfortable large format student laptop for whom weight is not an essential criterion.