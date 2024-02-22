No one criticizes the cost of Shadow of the Erdtree, Alden Ring DLC. Normally, the players would have laughed but here, it is quite the opposite

Game news No one criticizes the cost of Shadow of the Erdtree, Alden Ring DLC. Normally, the players would have laughed but here, it’s quite the opposite

Highly anticipated for nearly a year, the Elden Ring DLC ​​called Shadow of the Erdtree finally arrived thanks to a new trailer just yesterday. Beauty. At the same time, the release date and price of the DLC were announced, and the latter did not make the players laugh despite the fact that it was very expensive.

The Elden Ring DLC ​​finally revealed

Published on February 25, 2022, Alden Ring It clearly deserves the game of the year title even against another juggernaut that was God of War Ragnarok. While FromSoftware’s games were generally considered niche games, Alden Ring managed to win a place in the hearts of many players thanks to its open world and more accessible game design. A year later, in February 2023, the developers announced the game’s first DLC Shade of Erdtree, without further ado. Since then, we have had to be very patient to learn more The first trailer full of information and gameplay was revealed just yesterday.

Indeed, it was at 4pm on February 21 that the players of the Alden Ring finally found their armor and swords. While fans were expecting an announcement a few days later to celebrate the game’s second anniversary, They were finally spoiled by a gorgeous three-minute trailer full of content. The latter, for example, we can see MikaelaBrother of famous Melania Which gave a lot of trouble to many players. Obviously, it was also a chance to explore some new bosses, new territory Void field As well as some new gameplay features. But that’s where FromSoftware finally got hit hardThey also revealed the release date and price of the DLC.

A high price that does not attract any criticism

Two years after the release of the original game, we now know when it will be possible to return to Enter-Terre to explore new lands. If you can’t wait to put on your gear again to be happily mauled by a little monster hiding in the grass, know that you can do just that starting this summer. Shadow of the Erdtree will be officially released on June 21. Of course, in order to benefit from it, you must first purchase this additional content that will be Sold for €39.99. A price that seems pretty high for DLC, but that didn’t cause a scandal.

It’s worth noting that the reaction to the price of the $40 Alden Ring DLC ​​isn’t the usual “too bad it’s expensive” rather it’s “too bad it must be huge and potentially worth it!” Fromm has earned the trust, esp. Because Alden Ring was like 3 games in one pic.twitter.com/TcYfE7ht4J — Gene Park (@GenePark) February 22, 2024

It’s worth noting that the usual reaction to the $40 price tag for the Elden Ring DLC ​​is not “it’s expensive” but rather “it should be huge and worth it!”. That earned the trust from the software, especially since Alden Ring was the equivalent of three games in one.

By offering DLC ​​for €40, it’s true that Shadow of the Erdtree is getting dangerously close to the price of the full game. After all, it is for example the price of Helldivers II which is a hit at the moment or €10 cheaper than Assassin’s Creed Mirage released a few months ago. however, This price shocked no one on the internet. It must be said that between the content we’re already used to by FormSoftware and the trailer they just revealed, Everything indicates to us that this DLC will actually be a real expansion since we don’t do much anymore. For example, The Sims 4 expansion Phantom Liberty or Blood and Wine’s Shadow of the Erdtree are closer, and players understand this well. As if to confirm what players already knew, the developers announced that this is the biggest expansion they’ve ever made for a game. Suffice it to say that Alden Ring fans are going to have a great summer in 2024.