No more messy cables with this SILVERCREST gadget for less than €8!

Share, it’s good for morale!

In an increasingly connected age, where technology continues to advance, organization and collections are constantly evolving. Faced with this, Lidl surprises by unveiling its latest innovation: the SILVERCREST cable organizer. Let’s explore together the practical features of this accessory, which will help you organize your cables well.

Storage Innovation: Silvercrest Cable Organizer

This new cable organizer, recently launched by Lidl A functional and practical assistant Those who want to bring the order to their home or office.

to read

Lidl: Don’t miss the Parkside Hobby Electric Stapler for under €20!



Indeed, the SILVERCREST Cable Organizer is designed to solve the problem of tangled cables, by efficiently and aesthetically organizing and organizing cables, power strips and extension cords.

Design and functionality in the spotlight!

The SILVERCREST organizer box is clearly distinguished by Its amazing and unique features

Camouflage, chic and discretion These are the key words of innovation. With a sleek, modern design, this organizer blends beautifully with all types of office or home decor.

Its size allows it to nest even in very confined spaces And hold all your bulky cables.

to read

Maisons du Monde offers you the BEDIA garden sofa at an unbeatable price!



Additionally, it has a removable plastic cover that helps make it easy to use.

Its modular design with dimensions of 33 × 13 × 11 cm Allows it to be adjusted, personalized and moved according to your needs; It can be used to store your cables and electronic accessories.

Finally, It is easy installation, All you have to do is put your cables in and close it, you can also attach the base of the organizer to a flat surface using double-sided adhesive.

An elegant and practical must have!

This new Provides multiple benefits, both aesthetic and useful In addition to side surfaces that allow you to route your charging cable.

to read

Brico Depot: Transform your workshop with TITAN circular at low cost!



first of all, It reduces clutterBy keeping all your cables neatly in one place, it allows you to free up space in your environment and helps you better optimize your living and working surfaces.

In addition, It allows you to prevent accidentsBy securing your cables and power strips, you can significantly reduce the risk of falls and accidents, so it’s clearly a must-have at home or at your workplace.

It helps protect your cables by avoiding them High twist Also prevents damage and helps extend the life of your wire.

Lidl offers you the SILVERCREST cable organizer At an attractive price of 7.99 euros.

to read

Lidl: Make the perfect cut with this Parkside miter saw!

