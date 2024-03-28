No, Memphis Depay did not pay bail for Dani Alves, freed after rape conviction

Dani Alves, who was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison in the first instance for raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022, has been thanked for paying bail. And Memphis Depay has nothing to do with him according to his clan.

No, Memphis Depp did not play a role in the introduction of Dani Alves. Sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for rape in February, the Brazilian was released on Monday from a Spanish prison where he had been held for more than a year after posting one million euro bail.

“Fake News”

It took the former Barca and PSG star five days to collect the amount, as the principle of his release on bail pending his appeal trial was decided by the court last Wednesday. Since then, many rumors have been doing the rounds on social networks. Some claim that Dani Alves got help from an old friend: Neymar. Others spoke of possible help from Depay.

“It’s fake news, it’s not true at all,” Belgian lawyer Sebastien Ledure, who works at the Team Dieppe agency, which is in charge of Spanish media interests, responded to Spanish media Telecinco on Tuesday. Atletico striker. If the former Lyonnais has been friends with Dani Alves since he played with him at FC Barcelona between 2021 and 2022, he has not helped him financially.

“I will never let my friends and family down. It doesn’t mean I agree with everything they do, but I won’t let them down. I’m friends with Benjamin Mendy and Dani Alves. Both criminals. involved in cases. , but that doesn’t mean they are no longer my friends,” Depay recently told Dutch media outlet NOS Nieuws, sparking controversy in his country.