No Man’s Sky finally launches the feature we’ve all been waiting for

Orbital, the 27th major update of the space exploration simulator No Man’s Sky, arrives today with a bunch of exciting new features. On the menu: procedural space stations… And the brand new ship editor that the community has been asking for ages.

The gameplay of Halo Games has evolved a lot over the years. But there’s one point that continues to stand out: the space station where players will resupply throughout their adventure. At the moment, these structures are completely identical. If they weren’t populated by non-player characters, it would be completely impossible to even tell them apart. Rather surprising when you know that Studio A Benchmarks in procedural generationWith its billions of unique planets.

But that will finally change with the new major Orbital update, which rolls out today. from now on, All stations will be procedurally generated. So their size and environment can vary completely, and each stopover will involve a small amount of exploration and exploration. This will undoubtedly give a more than welcome spirit to these once moribund structures.

The long awaited ship editor is finally here!

But it is not only on an aesthetic level that these stations will change drastically. They’ll also welcome a brand new feature that will no doubt make First Hour fans squeal with delight: A proper ship editor!

Until now there were only two ways to find the Dream Space Mount. The first strategy involved camping in an outpost or space station while crossing your fingers that a ship that met all of the player’s aesthetic criteria would arrive without warning. A constant treasure hunt that is very rewarding, if not downright boring. The second approach was more of a scam: using special third-party software, it was possible to directly change the appearance of your ship by changing its preservation materials. But the process was quite laborious, and certainly not immersive at all.

All that is ancient history now. From now on, it is possible to visit the space station’s repair center to paint your vehicle at your leisure. But that’s not all. This editor also offers Customize different parts of your ship individuallyFrom the fuselage to the wings including the propellers.

Moreover, this new facility will also make research more rewarding. From now on, the wreckage of crashed ships that you come across when visiting a planet can be recycled to unlock new parts. Almost unique machines. Great new features that are likely to delight collectors and role-playing enthusiasts alike.

Halo Games is true to its reputation

Orbital also has other surprises for players. For example, it will now be possible to join one of the three main guilds in the universe No Man’s Sky, ie explorers, traders or mercenaries. Finally, a new range of missions will allow entire fleets of ships to be deployed to carry out high-risk rescue operations.

Incidentally, this beautiful program once again demonstrates the incredible investment of Halo Games. As a reminder, the launch was a total disaster, with a mountain of bugs and content light years away from the original promises. So the studio took a well-deserved flight of green wood, and we didn’t give away much of its skin. No Man’s Sky.

But where many other studios would have undoubtedly abandoned ship to limit damage, the developers have shown considerable self-sacrifice and a sense of duty. Month after month, year after year, they continued to care for their baby with a series of free updates. And these efforts finally paid off. No Man’s Sky Today is a very complete, original and totally unique game in which it is easy to get stuck for dozens of hours.

If you haven’t had a chance to try it yet, Orbital’s release is so The perfect excuse to find this gemIf only to reward a studio that thoroughly deserves it.