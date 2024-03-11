No budget cuts in the “France 2030” plan, assured Roland Lescure

A budget cut of 10 billion euros in 2024, followed by 20 billion in 2025, will not affect the “France 2030” investment plan, assures Roland Lescure, the industry minister, in a quest to cut costs.

Industry and Energy Minister Roland Lescure announced a 54 billion euro investment plan “France 2030”Launched two years ago, it was not affected by the budget cuts projected by the government for the year 2024-2025, to save. “Thus, I guarantee: there will be no budget cuts in the 54 billion euro France 2030 investment plan”He said in an interview with LA tribune, Sunday 10 March. So this sheds more light on budget cuts of 10 billion euros planned for 2024, then 20 billion euros in 2025.

Budget cuts are meant to save on state spending

So they will be sweetened only at the expense of the state. “We cut costs, not investments!” It is also important to protect critical industrial sites.”The minister added, referring to the re-industrialisation plan, as part of the energy transition launched at the end of 2021. Since its inception, “half of the 54 billion euros planned for this plan has already been committed,” according to Elysee.

“They have benefited from 3,500 projects undertaken by 3,500 companies, half of which are SMEs and research centres. It has made it possible to secure the production of one million electric cars out of the two million targeted by France 2030, to develop eight biomedicines out of the ambitious 20 in the plan, or to launch 12 small space rocket projects.Agency details.

Support for manufacture and transfer of complex drugs

In the health sector, Roland Lasker declares that the scheme has also benefited “For production and transfer of critical drugs”up to a height of “About 1 billion euros”. Minister also announces “50 million euros” Invested in the repatriation of 25 medicines identified as priorities. “This is already showing results: in Occitani, the very first boxes of melanoma drugs will be released in the coming months. In Var, the drug against pancreatic cancer has been transferred. We are also in the process of transferring the production of Curare and Amoxicillin”That explains.

In return for this aid, companies must comply with a commitment to continue their activity in France, states Roland Lasker. “Formation of a European medicines alliance, based on a model for batteries”. An official announcement will be made on April 24.





