Nintendo Switch: Video Games to Watch in April 2024

Freedom Planet 2

Are the colorful heroines of the world of Evelyce moving faster than Sonic in Freedom Planet 2? This takes the concept of the first part by adding a sequel Newly improved skills and still lots of loops to chain together at breakneck speed. With a typically retro artistic direction, this platform and action title is justified by the appearance of a brand new threat emerging from the bottom of the oceans. Two years after the events of the first game, three anthropomorphic vigilantes decide to join forces with a fourth warrior to stop their new adversary from further victimization.

The developer has taken care to include several game modes (adventure, classic), including a series of arena challenges that allow you to face bosses in Battlesphere, as well as additional comfort options to suit all audiences. The customization possibilities are more extensive than the previous part To enrich the range of actions specific to each heroine. The guard button also spices up the fights to add some technicality. Freedom Planet 2 was already available on PC but is coming to consoles for the first time on April 4 and the Switch is no exception.

Release Date: April 4, 2024

Also available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

The planet of Lana

Planet of Lana’s intoxicating proposition will no longer be reserved for PC and Xbox players alone. Starting April 16, the game will also be exported to Sony (PS5, PS4) and Nintendo (Switch) consoles. Critically acclaimed, This delightful mystery-solving adventure takes us to explore the planet which does not correspond to any known object.

But besides its sometimes beautiful landscapes and its poetic accents, this world also knows how to prove ruthless, requiring constant vigilance. Can nature conquer the faceless army? From the edge of the galaxy? Answer in The planet of Lana The Nintendo Switch will be available on the eShop on April 16.

Release Date: April 16, 2024

Also available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Tales of Canzera: ZAU

Tales of Kenzera: ZAU follows in the footsteps of the recent Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in making its contribution to the Metroidvania genre. Zhou is the name of a young shaman who signed a blood pact with the Lord of Death. He then inherits cosmic powers that allow him to venture as far as possible into a mythical land full of dangers. But Kenzera’s world is home to all kinds of vengeful spirits that don’t necessarily make her journey any easier.

Game Tales of Canzera: ZAU Released simultaneously on Switch and on PC, PS5 and Xbox series. This is a single player experience which draws on African folklore and particularly Bantu culture, to stand out from the competition by relying on rhythmic combat. Because our hero’s profession is to be a spiritual healer and his powers are linked to sound, life and death.

Release Date: April 23, 2024

Also available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC

Eiyuden Chronicle: A Hundred Heroes

Yoshitaka Murayama, one of the creators of the saga Suicoden, left us before the release of its spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. Also Fans will be able to pay their respects by playing this old school RPG from April 23. Highly anticipated by fans of the genre, this title in a way represents the rebirth of a saga that marked the golden age of Japanese role-playing games. So we have a lot of faith in its potential, especially since this project shows very realistic ambitions.

All the peoples of the Olran world will be involved in a great epic mural composed of wars and alliances between opposing races. Runic magic of course allows us to win battles with panache., along with a hundred individuals drifted into the spiral of their fate. If the condition is kept, the life expectancy Eiyuden Chronicle: A Hundred Heroes promises to be monstrous.

Release Date: April 23, 2024

Also available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC

Saga Emerald Beyond

The announced launch of SaGa Emerald Beyond on PC, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on April 25 gives us a chance to reconnect with a series of RPGs that receive little publicity in the West. It also respects the symbolic code of the franchise by offering a new opus A set of independent and interconnected scenarios. Hence it would be necessary to go through all the narrative arcs to understand all the ins and outs of the plot.

However, it is impossible to describe what the game universe will look like as this title wants to show a surprising variety in terms of environments. not smaller than 17 worlds will be explored through the junction system inviting us to make our own choices To open new branches. Beyond the visual change of scenery, Saga Emerald Beyond It will also digest all the influences to provide us with a complex story that will evolve differently with each new game.

It is not surprising, in these situations, to find that the adventure will result in a set of different endings. Saga Emerald Beyond So it should be relied upon Interesting replayability in addition to offering highly strategic turn-based combat. To win, you will not only have to resort to combined attacks, but also prevent enemy attacks, change your formations and call on supporting skills.

Release Date: April 25, 2024

Also available on PS5, PS4 and PC

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Clear the board!

Fighters of the saga Demon Slayer Gearing up to take a break on April 26… to indulge in the fun of party games. It’s not an April Fool’s joke and Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba- clear the board! Similar to a board game based on the manga and animated series. Unlike Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles which only focuses on combat, this time players will have to focus on cunning and skill if they want to achieve victory. In a frenetic atmosphere, the game seems to multiply references to the series Through tests freely inspired by the most memorable passages of Koyoharu Gotoge’s work. Everything can be played locally with up to 4 participants, only on Nintendo Switch.

Release Date: April 26, 2024

