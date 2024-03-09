Technology

Nintendo can’t go back to the days of the 64… but this fan may have a solution

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 53 2 minutes read

Game news Nintendo can’t go back to the days of the 64… but this fan may have a solution

Share:


Nintendo 64 fans have created gorgeous custom controllers inspired by the flagship license that marks the heyday of Nintendo’s revolutionary console.

The legendary console

Nintendo has certainly made its mark in the history of video games with its games and consoles. In 1996, a small video game revolution began with the launch of the Big N’s first 64-bit console, the Nintendo 64, which created a veritable tidal wave of gamers when it was released. Fans are looking forward to it, but ultimately it won’t be able to compete against the Sony PlayStation released two years ago. That being said, the console hosts some of the manufacturer’s biggest titles, such as Mustache Plumber’s first 3D adventure. Super Mario 64, F-Zero, Banjo-Kazooie, Golden Eye 007 or legendary The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. In many respects, the Nintendo 64 is a cult console today. But if the machine is famous, so is its controller. And it’s a real wind of nostalgia that assails us when we find these gorgeous fan-made customs.

Nintendo can't go back to the days of the 64... but this fan may have a solution

Customs in the colors of the big N64 games

It was on Reddit that user GamerJerome shared his creations. Quite skilled with his hands, the gamer was able to infuse all his passion for Nintendo into these controllers featuring the colors of the N64’s flagship license. Let’s also point out that these controllers are fully functional.

Thus we first find the green controller marked by the symbol of the triangle. There is also a purple controller with Mario’s star as well as a controller dedicated to Pikachu among other colorful creations. Personally, I especially like the colorful marble-style buttons. In short, this controller’s awesome customs with its timeless trident-shaped style. Absolutely gorgeous work to see regularly in GamerJerome’s various Reddit posts.

About the Nintendo Switch

Game news

Nintendo Switch: Video Games to Watch in March 2024

High tech testing

Testing the Switch OLED: the final version of the Nintendo console?

News tip

Nintendo Switch OLED: Save Transfer, Account Sharing… How To Use The New Switch Without Losing Data!

High tech testing

Nintendo Switch Lite review: Fewer features, more mobility

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 53 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Only 4 Days Left To Grab These 10 Laptop PCs On Sale At Reduced Prices – LaptopSpirit

February 3, 2024

How to get Ignition Organs in Palworld

February 5, 2024

In 12 years, around thirty Halo games have been offered, including some ODST | With xbox

3 weeks ago

Discover the all-new CRKD Nitro Deck+ with its amazing community-requested improvements!

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button