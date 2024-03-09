Game news Nintendo can’t go back to the days of the 64… but this fan may have a solution

Nintendo 64 fans have created gorgeous custom controllers inspired by the flagship license that marks the heyday of Nintendo’s revolutionary console.

The legendary console

Nintendo has certainly made its mark in the history of video games with its games and consoles. In 1996, a small video game revolution began with the launch of the Big N’s first 64-bit console, the Nintendo 64, which created a veritable tidal wave of gamers when it was released. Fans are looking forward to it, but ultimately it won’t be able to compete against the Sony PlayStation released two years ago. That being said, the console hosts some of the manufacturer’s biggest titles, such as Mustache Plumber’s first 3D adventure. Super Mario 64, F-Zero, Banjo-Kazooie, Golden Eye 007 or legendary The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. In many respects, the Nintendo 64 is a cult console today. But if the machine is famous, so is its controller. And it’s a real wind of nostalgia that assails us when we find these gorgeous fan-made customs.

Customs in the colors of the big N64 games

It was on Reddit that user GamerJerome shared his creations. Quite skilled with his hands, the gamer was able to infuse all his passion for Nintendo into these controllers featuring the colors of the N64’s flagship license. Let’s also point out that these controllers are fully functional.

Thus we first find the green controller marked by the symbol of the triangle. There is also a purple controller with Mario’s star as well as a controller dedicated to Pikachu among other colorful creations. Personally, I especially like the colorful marble-style buttons. In short, this controller’s awesome customs with its timeless trident-shaped style. Absolutely gorgeous work to see regularly in GamerJerome’s various Reddit posts.