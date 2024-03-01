Nikon Connect Conference: Complete Summary of Xbox Announcements | Xbox

Nikon just held a new edition of its Nikon Connect conference. Players were able to find many new games, but also upcoming content in existing titles. The event was packed with announcements, notably with the presence of Terminator: Survivors, Gradefall 2: The Dying World, Dragonkin: The Banished and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown. If you weren’t able to follow the conference live, don’t panic, we’ve summarized all the Xbox announcements!

Endurance Motorsport Series

Available in 2025, the simulation will benefit from numerous official vehicles and circuits, as well as the know-how of a studio known for its work on the WRC series. The game will also offer innovative gameplay where decision-making based on events (events, weather, etc.) and racing strategy becomes as important as the precision of your driving.

Release date: 2025

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Dragonkin: The Banished

Made up of passionate hack’n’slash fans, NACON Eko Software Studio today unveils Dragonkin: The Banished. The team pays homage to the genre and explores the original dark fantasy universe where the character classes are hybrid mutants between dragons and humans. Alone or in co-op with up to 4, the player must hunt and fight powerful dragons to free the world from their domination.

Release date: 2025

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Gradefall 2: The Dying World

In this old world torn by war, marred by poachers and political intrigues of different factions, you have to regain your freedom and take back the reins of your destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as the help of the allies you gather, it’s up to you to put an end to the conquering ambitions of man who could lead your island-like continent to their end.

Release Date: Summer 2024 in Early Access on PC

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Terminator: Survivors

Play solo or in co-op as a group of survivors after the Last Judgment, through an original story between the first two films, and survive the many dangers of this postapocalyptic world. The machines of Skynet will constantly pursue you, while other humans covet the same resources as you…

Release Date: October 24, 2024 in Early Access on Steam

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

After Cruiser for fans of peaceful driving and The Racer for competitive drivers, this episode showcases the diversity of Hong Kong Island and its wilderness, an ideal playground for thrill-seeking players.

Release date: 2024

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Crown Wars: The Black Prince

Crown Wars: The Black Prince, a turn-based strategy game, presents a new trailer highlighting the weapons available in the game: 13 types of realistic and upgradeable weapons, with unique skills allowing players to flawlessly define combat strategies.

Release Date: March 14, 2024

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch, the popular roguelike that can be played alone or in co-op with up to 4 people, is reaching the final stages of its early access. Already played by more than 400,000 players, the title whose universe is inspired by stories and legends from around the world announces the upcoming release of Avalon, the third and final chapter of its adventure.

Release Date: Already available in Early Access on PC. Avalon arrives on April 11, 2024

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Welcome to ParadiZe

NACON Connect celebrates the release of Welcome to Paradise. The title mixing action, crafting, RPG and survival, all in one crazy open world is now available.

Release Date: February 29, 2024

Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC

Life series

Created in 2019, the Life series is regularly enriched with life simulations combining immersion and management. A new trailer released during NACON Connect highlights 4 games: Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator

Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator

Taxi Life: City Driving Simulator

Ambulance Life: Paramedic Simulator

