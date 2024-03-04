Nikki Haley is no longer bound to support Donald Trump after the Republican primaries

During an interview with NBC and broadcast this Sunday, March 3, the rival of the former tenant of the White House assures that she is no longer bound by the commitment to support the billionaire in the event of defeat during the primaries.

Alone Donald Trump against all? With the former President of the United States dominating the Republican Party primaries, will he get the support of his rival Nikki Haley if he is nominated against Joe Biden for the November presidential election? This Sunday, March 3, on NBC, the former ambassador believes she is no longer bound by the commitment she made before entering the White House race.

Challenging Donald Trump, Nikki Haley has assured the Republican Party committee that she will support her camp’s candidate in the presidential election in case of defeat in the primaries.

More than likely, Donald Trump dominates his opponent in most of the states where the Republican Party primaries have already been held.

Donald Trump leads the polls

Nikki Haley hinted for the first time this Sunday that she might not support the former president of the United States. “I think I’ll make whatever decision I want to make, but it’s not something I think about,” she said.

“I’ve always said I’m more concerned about Donald Trump than I am about Joe Biden,” explains Nikki Haley, who has campaigned against Republicans and Democrats.

According to the candidate, the Republican Party committee “isn’t what it used to be” at the start of the primaries. “It’s Donald Trump!”

The former President of the United States, far ahead in the polls, was able to secure the support of almost all the former candidates who challenged him: Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott…

Donald Trump has won every primary ever held. His new victories Saturday in Missouri and Michigan come three days before March 5 “Super Tuesday,” a crucial event during which 14 states simultaneously hold their Democratic and Republican primaries. Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump are almost guaranteed to be nominated by their respective parties.