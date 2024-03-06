Nikki Haley defeats Donald Trump in Vermont on Super Tuesday and prevents him from getting hit

BRANDON BELL/Getty Images via AFP BRANDON BELL/Getty Images via AFP Nikki Haley, here on March 4, 2024, won only one state on Super Tuesday: Vermont.

United States – We had to wait three hours to get the results. While the winner was announced in the minutes after the polls closed in other states voting for Republican primaries this Tuesday, March 5, Vermont let the suspense linger. And to everyone’s surprise, Nikki Haley won against Donald Trump, preventing the latter from making a big splash on Super Tuesday.

If the former president is the big winner of the evening on the Republican side with 12 out of 15 wins (two states have not yet released their results at the time of writing), the former South Carolina governor won 49.8%. According to the vote in Vermont New York Times, Against 45.8% for its rival.

It’s a symbolic victory for Nikki Haley, who won her second primary against Donald Trump since the election cycle began in January. A few days ago, she won a vote held in the federal capital, Washington DC

Will Haley drop out of the race?

If it falls below 50%, it must be distributed proportionally to the 17 delegates at stake, who will choose the Republican Party’s representative for the presidential election at the party convention this summer. If she passes with more than an absolute majority, she will win all the delegates allocated by the state.

The former UN ambassador insisted on staying in the race until Super Tuesday, making sure she stayed as long as she could. “Competitive”. But this Tuesday faced a tidal wave of Donald Trump, with calls for his abdication multiplied on television channels by influential members of the Republican Party.

His victory in Vermont will, in fact, change nothing for the billionaire who is assured of securing the Republican nomination. Or will she think her small success is enough to continue the adventure? In any case, as reported by the American agency Associated Press, Nikki Haley has not planned any speech or appearance after Super Tuesday.

