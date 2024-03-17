Nice improves the lens at Bolarte and relaunches in the race for the podium

After struggling for several weeks, OGC Nice found their way to success in Ligue 1 this Saturday at the Lens pitch (1-3) during the 26th day of Ligue 1. Thanks to Moffi and Thuram, the Eglons bounced back beyond Sang et Or. are in the standings and fourth ahead of the clash, on Sunday (1 pm), between Brest (2nd) and Lille (5th).

The black streak ends for Francesco Ferioli and his men. In search of success in Ligue 1 since January 27 (1-0 against Metz), OGC Nice responded in style during matchday 26 at Bollart this Saturday. Facing a direct rival for the European places, Aeglons had a nice slap at Lensois, winning 1-3. An unqualified victory, even if Sung et Or made his task a little easier.

Lens gave the stick

In the 11th minute, it was Facundo Medina who was guilty of the first foul. Pushed into his recovery and moved by Mohamed Ali-Cho, the latter sped up and had no trouble finding Terem Moffi who slotted home (0-1, 11th). Without the success of Eli Vahi, very inaccurate (seven shots, only one on target), Lens left Nice ahead in the score without Jim showing excessive offensive activity.

On his way back from the locker room, Wahi thought he could tie the two teams but his goal was disallowed for an offside position. Less than a minute later, Nampalis Mendy missed his lateral transmission, on a ball within 20 meters of the lens. Recovered by Cho, the ball raced to Khefren Thuram, who beat Bryce Samba with the flat of his right foot (2-0, 53rd).

Nice on the podium door

In the 67th minute, the match was decisively over when Abdukodir Khusanov came to round Rosario in his area at a corner, and the penalty was perfectly converted by Moffi (3-0, 67th). But ten minutes later, Wahi’s brilliant goal on a left-foot rebound (3-1, 76th) reignited Bolarte. But Dante and his teammates stayed solid to achieve a valuable success and finished fourth in the standings (43 points), overtaking his evening opponent (6th, 42 points).

The Aiglons could move down a place in the event of Lille’s success in Brest on Sunday (1 pm). One thing is certain: the battle for the podium is getting tougher.