NGOs have called on the UN to investigate Israeli strikes against journalists in Lebanon

International human rights NGOs including Reporters Without Borders (RSF), victims' families and other media organizations called on Wednesday 28 February at the UN for an independent investigation into Israeli attacks that killed and injured journalists in southern Lebanon in 2023. Since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas on October 7, the powerful Lebanese Hezbollah, backed by its Palestinian allies, has targeted Israeli military positions on a daily basis. And Israel is retaliating.

France and Qatar are calling for a ceasefire “very quickly”. The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is visiting Paris, and Emmanuel Macron once again shared hopes for his arrival during a dinner at the Elysée on Tuesday. “Too fast for a ceasefire” In the conflict between Israel and Hamas since October 7. Release of Hostages a “priority” Perfect for Paris, remember the French president. The emir of Qatar, whose country is home to Hamas leaders, condemned him for his part “Genocide of the Palestinian People”with some “Forced Displacement” And “Wild Bombing”.

“Almost inevitable” famine in Gaza. The UN warned on Tuesday that “Widespread famine almost inevitable” in the Gaza Strip. “If Nothing Changes, Famine Is Imminent in Northern Gaza”, Carl Schau, Deputy Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP), told the UN Security Council. No convoy has reached northern Gaza since January 23, according to the UN, which condemns the Israeli authorities’ obstruction.

Lula condemns “genocide”. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country is hosting a meeting of G20 finance ministers beginning Wednesday affected by conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, also reiterated Tuesday what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “Genocide against women and children” Palestinians.