News summary of the Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore on March 30

Mexican Carlos Hernandez, 24, was one of the construction workers killed when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday, his family told CNN affiliate Univision.

“I woke up, I want to think I was dreaming, but I woke up and I knew this was reality, that my son was there,” Hernandez’s mother, Lucia Zambrano, told Univision, adding that she asked for help. is Get a humanitarian visa. Push to be able to travel to Maryland, stay with her son, and continue the search.

Hernandez’s girlfriend, Jazmin Alvarez, who lives in Mexico, also spoke to Univision during the interview and told how she found out about the incident.

“I have GPS tracking on his cell phone, so I looked and it showed he was next to the water, but I thought because he was on the bridge, that’s why it showed he was near the water. He didn’t respond,” Alvarez said.

“His aunt Mariela called me at 4 am. “She told me they were in an accident, but I never imagined it was that bad, I thought it was a car accident,” Alvarez added, sharing a voice message Hernandez sent him minutes before the bridge collapsed. was

“Yes, my love, we just poured the cement and we’re waiting for it to dry,” Hernandez told Alvarez in the voice note.