New weapon types in Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree: Odachi, Martial Arts and more

There are many reasons to be excited for the Shadow of the Elden Ring of Erdtree DLC, but the main one is the introduction of a range of new weapon types. Here’s what we know about them.

The Elden Ring DLC ​​trailer has finally been released and fans are speculating wildly about Shadow of the Erdtree. Everyone has their theories about the mysterious Mesmer the Impaler and whether or not he will be the final boss.

Of course, there are concrete details that we do know, thanks to FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki. For example, we know that the area where DLC occurs will be larger than the necrolimbae.

Thanks to an interview with Famitsu, we also know that the Elden Ring DLC ​​will feature eight new weapon types. While we don’t have all the details, Miyazaki has confirmed five. Here’s what we currently know.

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree DLC: 8 new weapon types

As mentioned earlier in the Famitsu interview, Miyazaki gave Alden Ring fans something to be excited about. ” Eight new types of weapons will be added. Of course, there are also additions to existing weapon types “, he said.

Of these eight new weapons coming to Alden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, here are the ones he’s mentioned so far.

Odachi

Described by Miyazaki as “quite classic, large Japanese katanas”, the Alden ring appears to function as a sort of large sword variant for the Odachi katanas. Although we already have Urani Nagikiba in the base game, which is much larger than the other katanas in the Alden Ring, it doesn’t have its own classification like these new swords.

This is good news for players who like the aesthetic and built-in bleed effect of katanas, but want a little more power. Hopefully this extra size will result in more damage.

Dueling Shields

The Alden Ring is another of the eight new weapon types in the DLC that Miyazaki described as ” Dueling Shields ” This new type of weapon appears in the trailer and can be seen in action during the fight with Mesmer the Impaler.

They resemble elongated rectangular shields with two protruding blades at each end, similar to the popular twinblade weapon type. Obviously, the weapon will have offensive and defensive capabilities.

From the software

Reverse Hand Swords

There is some controversy surrounding the translation of this particular weapon, known as both. Gyakute Ken “and” Satakemochi “What is not in question, however, is their work.

These reverse hand or reverse grip swords are held in such a way that the blade extends towards the outside of the elbow. They can be seen in action in the trailer and have a fighting style that will require dexterity to execute.

throwing daggers

Yes, you can already make some disposable blades, but from what Miyazaki described, throwing daggers will be an entirely new weapon that can be permanently equipped. Apparently, they Convert all attacks into throws “

Like several other types of weapons mentioned by Miyazaki, they can be seen in the trailer when a Tainted One repeatedly throws them at an enemy. Another weapon that seems to focus on dexterity.

martial arts

The last type of weapon confirmed by Miyazaki is martial arts. While these aren’t technically weapons, they will make your Terni look like a monk.

Whether or not you need to equip anything for this fighting style remains to be seen but the elaborate spinning kick shown in the trailer was a highlight. Players are already planning a fist-to-fist clash with Horah Laux.

From the software

So here are the new weapon types in Alden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC named and confirmed directly by Miyazaki. The description of the remaining three ” More exclusive and highly innovative “

We saw a large throwable pot and a rapid-fire crossbow, but whether or not these are new types of weapons has yet to be confirmed. We’ll update this article as soon as new information about the Elden Ring DLC ​​comes out.