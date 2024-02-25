New US-British strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen

In this photo released by the US Central Command on February 24, 2024, an American fighter jet takes off from the aircraft carrier “USS Eisenhower” in the Red Sea during operations against Houthi targets. AFP Photo / US Central Command

The United States and the United Kingdom conducted strikes on Saturday evening, February 24, targeting eighteen Houthi targets in eight separate locations in Yemen, in response to attacks by these Iran-backed rebels against ships in the Red Sea, the Pentagon announced.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists in Yemen’s capital Sanaa heard loud explosions on Saturday. A security source close to the Houthis, interviewed by AFP, for his part confirmed shortly after the reality of this American-British strike.

The pro-Iranian rebels, whose stronghold is Sana’a, have vowed “To protect our country, our people and our nation, respond to US-UK escalation with more sophisticated military operations against all hostile targets in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea”According to a statement by Houthi military spokesman, Yahya Saari.

The joint airstrikes in Yemen were carried out with other countries that supported the operation: Canada, Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand, according to a joint statement from the eight countries.

Houthi rebels “There will be consequences” Regarding their attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, American Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned on Saturday, shortly after the announcement of the strike. “The United States will not hesitate to take action, if necessary, to protect human life and free trade.”The Pentagon chief added.

In addition to joint operations with Britain, the United States has launched unilateral strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen and shot down dozens of missiles and drones in the Red Sea.

Earlier on Saturday, the US Middle East Command (CENTCOM) announced that a US Navy ship had shot down an anti-ship ballistic missile. “Launched into Gulf of Aden from areas of Yemen controlled by Iran-backed Houthis”.. missile “Possibly targeted MV Torm Thor, a US-flagged and US-operated chemical/oil tanker”.Centcom said on X on Saturday.

On Friday, the American armed forces announced that they shot down three attack drones of Yemen’s Houthi rebels during the day in the Red Sea and destroyed seven land-based anti-ship missiles.

Royal Air Force engaged in raids on ‘bay sites’

In London, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the Royal Air Force’s participation in Saturday’s raid, specifying that four Typhoon fighter bombers as well as two tanker planes had been mobilized. British aircraft were intended “Multiple Targets” focused on “Two Sites”The ministry said in a press release.

Other similar US-British raids on Yemeni territory have taken place in recent weeks, the first on the night of January 11-12.

The UKMTO, a maritime security agency run by the British navy, said a ship had reported the incident in the Gulf of Aden, 70 nautical miles (130 kilometers) east of the port of Djibouti, overnight between Saturday and Sunday. “Explosion near ship” No damage or injuries are caused.

“The ship is proceeding to its next port of call”According to the same source.

Houthi rebels, who control large areas of Yemen, have been carrying out attacks on ships in the region since November 2023. They claim to work in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is waging war against Hamas in retaliation for an unprecedented October 7 attack on Israeli soil.

British ships were targeted

“More than forty-five Houthi attacks on commercial and military vessels since mid-November 2023 threaten the global economy as well as regional stability and security and demand an international response. Our coalition of like-minded countries is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and international trade and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustified attacks.”Justified the eight allies in their press release.

According to British Defense Minister Grant Shapps’ message on X, Saturday’s airstrikes represent “Fourth Series of Certain Strikes” British against rebels in Yemen.

In recent days, the Houthis have carried out significant attacks on two ships linked to British interests, including RubimarTargeted by a missile attack and which loses fuel in the Gulf of Aden.

