New threat from Kim Jong-un: North Korea fires another ballistic missile into the sea

This is Pyongyang’s first missile test since last March 18 (EFE).

North Korea The alleged test was done on Tuesday Ballistic Missile The South Korean military reported that the intermediate range in waters off its eastern coast added to a series of weapons displays that included Tensions rose in the region.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was fired from an area near the North Korean capital. Pyongyang, but did not immediately confirm how far the weapon flew. North had said last month that he had a solid fuel for its new type of intermediate-range hypersonic missile, as it seeks to expand its arsenal of weapons aimed at remote US targets in the Pacific, including the Guam military hub.

It was North Korea’s first known launch since March 18, when North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw a live-fire drill of artillery systems designed to target the South Korean capital, Seoul.

Kim Jong Un oversees artillery drills in North Korea (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service, file)

Japan’s coast guard shared the country’s defense ministry’s assessment that the missile had already landed, but still urged caution for ships passing through the area. Japanese chain NHK He said the missile may have missed the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Tensions have risen on the Korean peninsula since 2022, when Kim used the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a distraction. Accelerate its missile tests and other weapons. The United States and South Korea have responded by expanding their joint training and trilateral exercises involving Japan and fine-tuning their deterrence strategies built around American strategic assets.

There are concerns that North Korea could increase pressure on the United States and South Korea in an election year.

Among the weapons that North Korea has tested this year is an intercontinental ballistic missile. Target the continental United Statesas well as cruise missiles and “super-large” multiple rocket launchers aimed at the capital Seoul area.

The latest launch comes two days after North Korea reaffirmed its plan to launch several reconnaissance satellites this year, in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. South Korea’s military said Monday there was no indication a satellite launch was imminent at North Korea’s main launch facility in the country’s northwest.

Kim has described the satellites as crucial for monitoring US and South Korean military activity Increasing the threat of its nuclear-capable missiles. Last November, North Korea launched a military spy satellite into orbit for the first time, drawing condemnation from the United States, South Korea, Japan and other countries, which consider the launch a cover for testing long-range missile technology. Northern Reach. North Korea has argued that it has the sovereign right to launch spy satellites.

(with information from AP)