New terrible injury after Meïté?

Is OM heading for carnage during this international break? Last night, Provence announced that central defender, Bamo Meite, was injured in training after a collision with Luis Enrique, which damaged his knee and ankle. And now another bug has been revealed!

Muscle tear for Sarr?

Marseille account team OM Official announced that Ismaila Sir is also injured, suffering from a torn hamstring. An injury that could mean a long-term absence, and therefore a missed classic against PSG on March 31. News that needs confirmation, which we don’t want for the Senegalese international who played the entire match against Gabon last night.

i ️ Ismaila Sir is suffering from a torn hamstring. So it has been confiscated #OMPSG on the 31st, and must be absent for several weeks…#TeamOM 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/03dR0ZfHXk — #TeamOM Official (@TeamOM_Officiel) March 23, 2024