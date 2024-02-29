New shots from the Israeli army towards the border with Lebanon

Increase in cross-border clashes. Two people were killed in an Israeli attack in South Lebanon on the evening of Wednesday February 28. “Enemy planes attacked the towns of Siddiquin and Kafra, killing two residents of the town of Kafra and injuring 14 others”., the Lebanese News Agency (NNA) said. Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, has exchanged fire with the Israeli army almost daily since the war began on October 7. On Wednesday morning, the Hamas armed group in Lebanon, the al-Qassam Brigades, claimed in a statement that it had launched two volleys of Grad rockets at two military sites in northern Israel. Follow our live stream.

New Zealand designated all of Hamas as a “terrorist organization”. New Zealand was one of the only Western countries not to designate the entirety of Hamas “terrorist organization”. This operation has been done since Thursday. “Hamas’ terrorist attacks in October 2023 were brutal and we condemn them unequivocally.” underlined the Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon.

Over 30,000 dead in Gaza. Hamas’ health ministry announced Thursday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip “Over 30,000” Since the beginning of the conflict with Israel, which began on October 7. About 1.7 million Palestinians have fled their homes out of a population of 2.4 million. On the Israeli side, the October 7 terror attack killed at least 1,160 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP count based on official data.

France is ready to work for peace with Saudi Arabia. Emmanuel Macron spoke with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday, announcing the Elysee. “France is ready to work with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (..) to prevent the spread of conflict in the region and to work on the terms of a lasting peace in the Middle East”., lined the Elysee. Both leaders reiterated “Urgent to reach agreement on cease-fire in Gaza”.assured the French President.