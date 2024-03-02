New reputations and exotic skins are coming to League of Legends, but players don’t understand the developers’ choice

Cosmetics lovers will be delighted. Riot Games announced the arrival of new prestige and exotic skins to League of Legends this week. The selected champion has been announced, but the announcement did not help some players. The reason? A certain character will receive a new reputation skin even though they already have one, a situation that many don’t make sense to.

New theme for Fantastic Store

Starting in March, players will be able to find Crystallis Indomitus skins: As part of the shared alternate universe of “Magicae Prismatica”, Crystalis Indomitus explores the warped half of Crystalis: the wild north of civilization. There, creatures do not manipulate crystals. They are manipulated by the latter, completely consuming their power. Struggling to retain the memory of his past life. Their only desire: to spread their crystalline corruption. The entire civilization (various factions of Crystallis) fears their approach and prepares for war on the horizon.”

Three champions were chosen to launch this new theme: Kha’Zix (March), Xerath (June), and Nautilus (August).

In addition, the developers announced the next prestige skins that will be coming to the store:

Evelyn – Event Tokens

Kyle – Event Tokens

Yuumi – Event Tokens

Leona – Event Tokens

Choices that some players didn’t really understand, especially regarding champions.

A new reputation?

Leona’s choice caused a stir for one simple reason: The champion already has a prestige skin ; Leona from Combat Academy. So many are surprised that she has been chosen once again, to the detriment of other characters somewhat neglected by the developers.

Some have advanced popularity as a reason for this choice. This isn’t entirely wrong, but he’s not even in the top 20 most liked champions (he’s ranked 58th). “She’s not unpopular, but she’s not Ezreal either. The fact that she’s getting new skins is definitely out of proportion to her popularity.” One player on Reddit explains.

Another explains that his design works for him: “Shields and swords, it’s one of the best design tools for skins. Meanwhile, they’re struggling to come up with five decent concepts for Zack.” Regardless, Riot Games will not change its plans, work on cosmetics should already be well advanced, and developers will not work on a new look to please players.