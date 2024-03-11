New report on Boeing 737: 50 injured due to “technical problem” mid-flight

At least 50 people were injured after a Boeing 787-9 suffered a “technical problem” during a LATAM Airlines flight from Sydney to Auckland in Australia this Monday, March 11.

LATAM Airlines flight LA800, operated on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, landed at Auckland Airport as scheduled on Monday afternoon, March 11, according to FlightAware. The flight usually stops in Auckland on its way to Santiago, Chile.

A spokesman for the South American air carrier told the Herald that some crew members and passengers were affected due to a “technical problem” on the flight, without giving further details.

“A quick and brief fall”

About 50 people were treated, Hato Hon St John Ambulance spokesman told Reuters. One patient is in critical condition, the others have mild or moderate injuries.

A passenger quoted by the NZ Herald spoke of a “quick and brief collapse” during the flight.

Boeing and LATAM did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the cause and nature of the incident. The American aircraft manufacturer has been facing a series of problems with its aircraft in recent months.