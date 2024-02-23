New private details about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld

Apparently since then confirms Eight months into their relationship, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld Steinfeld is a hot topic of conversation in Buffalo.

Josh Allen Hailee Steinfeld Getty Images/Canva

Although the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the A-list actress manage to keep a low profile and are rarely seen together in public, Steinfeld was often spotted at Highmark Stadium or showing his support throughout the season. Bill gear repping When out of town on game days.

They were equal snap Spending time with the paparazzi on the day of the AFC Championship game proved that they ran into each other as the season ended.

If this doesn’t show just how serious the pair are, the popular celebrity gossip source takes it a step further — declaring that things may be even more intense between the two than we thought.

How serious are Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld?

According to a new article in peopletoo much

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva

An unnamed source told the celebrity news outlet that the pair are “very serious” and that things are “going well” between the pair.

“They’re both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page through it all.”

We know that the famous couple values ​​their privacy and doesn’t want to draw attention to themselves. however, rumours It’s strong that Allen and Steinfeld could make their first official red carpet debut as a Steinfeld movie at the upcoming 2024 Academy Awards. Spiderman: Across the Spider-VerseNominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

We can be heard wedding bells So on?

13 Taylor Swift Songs Perfect for Buffalo Bills Fans Bill Mafia: Get ready for a big game against the Kansas City Chiefs by blasting this one Taylor Swift Tracks that feel like they were written just for us. Gallery Credit: Getty Images/Canva