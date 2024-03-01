New Palworld update leaves players confused

Palworld continues its development as developers update the game to bring new features and improve the quality of life.

These changes can be as small as new text for different situations, or as big as buffing a pal’s attack, and all of them can have a surprising effect on the game as a whole.

However, a small change is surprising fans, as a new notification has started popping up that seems more ominous than it actually is.

Palworld fans are dreading the new notifications after the update

News of the notifications spread on the Palworld subreddit, where a player shared a screenshot of the notification they received in the game. The instruction is simple: “The visitor has left the base.”

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

His feelings on the matter are very clear in the title of his post: “Excuse me? What???”

It seems that this new notification came as a surprise to many other community members, as more stories are being told in the comments.

“This happened to me as soon as I put the first pill box on a new save. He was a Level 1 Traveling Merchant. I never saw this notification pop up, but again I used the sphere to catch it. So he didn’t quit.”

Sign up for free at Dexerto and receive: See fewer ads|Dark mode|Gaming, TV & Movies & Tech Deals

Many Palworld fans don’t know that traveling merchants can visit their camps, and the fact that the game only shows them as “visitors” is definitely ominous.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Combine these two ingredients, and you have a recipe for a terrified player base.

While many users dismiss this as a visit from a friendly merchant, one user warns that these characters aren’t always so nice:

“My visitor was chased to my base by the Union and started attacking my friends when we rescued him. I think I’ll keep my doors closed from now on.

It seems that no place in Palworld is truly safe, not even your own base.