New Fortnite Season Launch Delayed: What Happened?
Starting Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 2 had a few minor issues. While launching the new season, Epic Games had some unusual technical glitches.
The start of the new season got off to a rough start
Typically, Epic Games deactivates the servers around 3 am for updates, which usually last for a few hours. However, during this update, the game remained inaccessible until late at night from Friday to Saturday.
Players were able to start downloading updates and accessing the game overnight. However, many players reported having trouble logging in or getting errors when trying to start the game. Eventually, services were later restored.
We are aware that some players may be unable to matchmake in Fortnite at the moment, and the team is investigating.
We will provide an update when we have one. pic.twitter.com/eVt7gyS3s1
— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 9, 2024
In sum
The launch of Fortnite’s Greek mythology-themed Chapter 5: Season 2 was delayed by technical issues, which remained unavailable until late Friday evening.