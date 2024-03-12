New Fortnite Season Launch Delayed: What Happened?

Zapping Num.life In charge: BMW X Izipizi

Starting Fortnite Chapter 5: Season 2 had a few minor issues. While launching the new season, Epic Games had some unusual technical glitches.

The start of the new season got off to a rough start

Typically, Epic Games deactivates the servers around 3 am for updates, which usually last for a few hours. However, during this update, the game remained inaccessible until late at night from Friday to Saturday.

Players were able to start downloading updates and accessing the game overnight. However, many players reported having trouble logging in or getting errors when trying to start the game. Eventually, services were later restored.