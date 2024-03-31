New €2,199 Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR), High Performance 16″ 2.5K 240Hz RTX 4070 Raptor Refresh i7 RAM 32 GB Multimedia Gaming Laptop

Our take on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR).

Powerful for multimedia as well as playing and creating Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR) A creative gaming laptop with a 2.5K DCI-P3 IPS anti-glare high definition high fidelity screen whose frequency of 165Hz improves fluidity in games, equipped with fast SSD storage with a comfortable capacity of 1 TB that reinforces its responsiveness. This speeds up the process thanks to the large amount of 32 GB RAM and the powerful Intel Raptor Lake Refresh Hybrid Core i7-14700HX processor. But the high-end GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card is suitable for the latest games. This versatile dark Windows 11 laptop for creatives and gamers has a backlit keyboard and better than average connectivity including 4 USB, Wi-Fi 6E and 2 USB-C.



2199€



Features of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR).

screen 16″ QHD 2.5K LED IPS 240Hz 16/10th 400cd/m² 100% DCI-P3 Low Blue Light Emission (2560×1600, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i7-14700HX Raptor Lake Refresh (20 Cores: 8P 2.1 GHz / 12E 1.5 GHz, 55W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4070 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (140W, 2175MHz), Intel Iris Xe processor and integrated Optimus Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2280) + 1 free M.2 slot (2280) Connections 4 USB 3.2 (Gen1, 1 always on) + 2 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2), HDMI 2.1 (8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz) network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2), Bluetooth 5.2 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard yes (white) Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 speakers (2 x 2W) passive audio operating system Windows 11 64 bit Announced autonomy / battery 4 hours / Li-Polymer 4 cells 80Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.5 kg / 363.4 x 261.75 x 21.99-26.95

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR) takes on the competition

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR) is currently available from Lenovo France and offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the only one to offer such a recent and efficient processor as well as a graphics card. A 16 inch 16/10th format with Windows includes a significant amount of RAM as well as a screen with the same high frequency and definition.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR)

It has a gamer look with its dark onyx gray design with angular lines and connectors located on both the back and sides.

This creative gaming laptop PC is well equipped with its 2 USB-C, its Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E X wireless modules to communicate and connect remotely, its Ethernet and audio ports, its useful HDMI video output for easily connecting it to a TV. Coordinates connectivity. Or for example a monitor or its 4 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) guarantee 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 when USB 3.0 devices are connected.

Activating the chiclet keyboard’s backlighting is practical to better distinguish its keys in the dark.

The screen will appeal to both creators and gamers with its DCI-P3 and IPS specifications that offer good color accuracy with remarkable viewing angles both horizontally and vertically.

As a bonus, the screen has a refresh rate of 240Hz, much higher than the standard 60Hz, which obviously improves overall fluidity, including games.

Due to its 16:10 format and Full HD definition, the screen displays more information than the classic 16:9 Full HD, including height, making it suitable for high definition content.

With an anti-reflective treatment, the screen provides better visibility in bright environments (eg outdoors) than a glossy panel.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR) Performance, Battery Life

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 16IRX9 (83DF0076FR) is for those who want a powerful multimedia high definition high fidelity versatile laptop computer equipped for gaming and creation equipped with the latest components.

This laptop for gamers and creatives offers good overall power that will easily impress the most demanding users.

Because it relies on an Intel Raptor Lake Refresh Core i7-14700HX processor with 20 Intel hybrid cores and a large amount of average 32 GB RAM with Iris Xe integrated graphics solution.

This core will be highly appreciated by manufacturers as it guarantees faster processing than 8/16 GB DDR4/5 as well as classic quad/hexa/octo core processors. We strongly feel the difference using multi-core in areas that are intensive in RAM and CPU resources, such as video editing, 3D rendering or photo editing.

Especially since multimedia processing is accelerated by the dedicated GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card. And this under software that uses the power of GPU calculations like Adobe Premiere/Photoshop, Vegas or VSDC.

In addition to creatives, GeForce RTX 4070 ray tracing will delight gamers because this high-end dedicated NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card supports the latest games, even if we get less fps in 2.5K definition than in Full HD, first requiring more graphical calculations. .

GeForce RTX 4070 is used for heavy graphics processing especially for Iris Xe with NVIDIA Optimus technology. Viewing photos and videos is of course possible with both, as is playing light games.

Much less powerful than the GeForce RTX 4070, Iris Xe benefits from lower power consumption, which boosts autonomy.

The light usage is about 4 hours on battery.

Coming back to graphics services, Optimus actually switches between Iris Xe and GeForce RTX 4070 automatically and in real time.



Thanks to SSD storage, online game cards can be accessed faster than a simple hard drive, while games/software launch, processing and start/stop are handled much faster.

SSDs actually offer better fluidity and responsiveness in use than hard drives.

As a bonus we find here an SSD with a large capacity of 1000 GB, which is enough to install and store multiple games, software and files.

Good point, scalability in terms of storage is essential as there is an M.2 slot available to add a second SSD if required.

Finally, in case of heavy load (e.g. games, treatment) this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop PC heats up and listens to itself.

It can be attached to a ventilated support to limit its ventilated support temperature (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).