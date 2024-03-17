New €2199 Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W, Creative Gaming Laptop PC 10h Multimedia 16″ 2.5K 240Hz DCI-P3 Core i9-14900HX RTX 4060 RAM 32 GB

Our take on the Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W

Creative people and gamers will be attracted by the creative gaming laptop PC Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W Powerful multimedia thanks to its high-end latest generation Core i9-14900HX Intel Raptor Lake Refresh processor and its large amount of 32 GB RAM that accelerates the process. This is also the case for the comfortably fast SSD storage of 1 TB which reinforces responsiveness and the NVIDIA Ada Loveless graphics card high-end GeForce RTX 4060 ray tracing adapted to the latest games. Designed for gaming and creating while running under Windows 11 with 10 hours of battery life, this dark laptop benefits from a high-end 16-inch 2.5K DCI-P3 16/10mm 16/10mm anti-glare screen that improves fluidity. Backlit keyboard with its frequency high speed 240Hz, numberpad numeric keypad module and connectivity with USB-C Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Features of Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W

screen 16″ QHD 2.5K LED IPS 240Hz 16/10th 1200:1 3ms 100% DCI-P3 (2560×1600, Anti-Glare/Matte) processor Intel Core i9-14900HX Raptor Lake Refresh (24 Cores: 8P 2.2 GHz / 16E 1.6 GHz, 55W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5 5600 MHz (64 GB), 2 slots (occupied) graphic card NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GeForce RTX 4060 8 GB dedicated GDDR6 (115W 2370MHz, 140W 2420MHz boost), Intel Iris Xe processor and integrated Optimus Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) + 1 free M.2 slot Connections 2 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen2) + 1 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 network Wi-Fi 6E ax (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 + Gigabit Ethernet Backlit keyboard Yes, RGB per key Numeric keypad Yes, by NumPad (NumberPad). Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Dolby Atmos speakers operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 10 Hours / Li-Polymer 4 Cells 90Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.5 kg / 354 x 264 x 22.6-30.4

The Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W takes on the competition

The Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W is now available from Boulanger and is positioned as the only one in its category to offer such a high frequency screen with such faithful colors with such a recent and efficient processor, in such large quantities. RAM as well as Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

If this Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W doesn’t meet all your criteria, you’ll find other configurations for gaming with a similar budget in our gaming laptop guide. For the same budget, choose the model with the most powerful graphics card, it will have the biggest impact on performance.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W

Cooled by ROG Intelligent Cooling technology using 2 fans, Conductonot liquid metal heat pipes and air grills, this versatile multimedia laptop targets gamers and creatives and has a gamer look with a dark eclipse gray design with its angular lines.

This creative gaming laptop PC integrates good connectivity – mainly located on the left side – which includes 2 USB-C including 1 Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 axis wireless module and for connecting it remotely, HDMI video output It is practical to connect easily. For a monitor or TV for example, the Ethernet and audio ports also guarantee 2 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) transfers that are 10 times faster than USB 2.0 if peripherals USB 3.0 are plugged into them.

The keyboard can apparently be backlit in the dark so that its keys can be better identified. On the other hand, it does not include a numeric keypad on its right side, unlike the 15-inch standard.

Fortunately Asus makes up for this absence by offering its numberpad technology. Once enabled, NumPad converts the touchpad into a tactile numeric keypad for easy number entry.

An undeniable advantage of this configuration, the screen will appeal to both gamers and demanding creators.

Its frequency of 240Hz is much higher than the standard 60Hz, which obviously improves overall fluidity, including games.

As a bonus, its colorimetry is much more faithful than average and its viewing angles are remarkable, both horizontally, thanks to its DCI-P3 and IPS specifications.

Fans of high definition content are not left out because we are working with a screen whose definition is clearly better than Full HD, while its 16/10th format shows more elements in height than the classic 16/9th.

The panel’s anti-reflective treatment ensures better visibility in bright environments (eg outside) than a glossy coating.

Performance, battery life of Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W

Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JVR-N4040W can appeal to those who have a good budget and want to invest in a versatile high definition high fidelity laptop in a comfortable format, powerful in multimedia, gaming and creation equipped with the latest components.

It may appeal to some people looking for a powerful multimedia student laptop for whom weight and thickness are not important criteria. Because it can last around 10 hours on battery with light usage as shown in our dedicated test.

Demanding users will be attracted by the great overall power it provides as it is much more than what is provided by most models in the market.

This multimedia creator gaming laptop PC is in fact powered by Core i9-14900HX, a high-end Intel Raptor Lake refresh processor with 24 hybrid cores and Iris Xe graphics solution, associated with a large amount of 32 GB RAM.

Thanks to this core, we clearly get faster processing than the classic quad/hexa/octo core and 8/16 GB DDR4/5. The difference is most noticeable in areas that are intensive in CPU and RAM resources, such as 3D rendering, video editing or photo editing using multi-core.

Creative people will be even more delighted as applications that take advantage of GPU computing power like Adobe Premiere/Photoshop, VSDC or Sony Vegas will get a boost of multimedia processing through the embedded dedicated graphics card.

More precisely, we find the integrated GeForce RTX 4060 Ray Tracing, a dedicated high-end NVIDIA Ada Lovelace graphics card capable of running the latest games… if you are ready to make concessions for the heaviest titles.

Because the screen’s 2.5K definition requires more graphics calculations than Full HD, which results in a lower number of fps.

In practice, the GeForce RTX 4060 is used by NVIDIA Optimus technology for graphics processing considered too heavy for Intel Iris Xe.

With GeForce RTX 4060 or Iris Xe, you can view HD photos and videos. Iris Xe offers the advantage of low energy consumption, which favors an autonomy that lasts about 5 hours on the battery in light use.

Optimus actually automatically switches between Intel Iris Xe and GeForce RTX 4060 in real time as needed.

On the storage side Asus offers 2 slots for SSD, one of them is free to expand the space if needed, which is commendable for scalability.

The 1000 GB of the basic integrated SSD will, however, be enough for most users to be able to install and store their games, software and files, including their personal creations.

SSDs provide undeniable advantages over hard drives, especially allowing faster access to online game cards or faster game/software launch, processing, and start/shutdown.

Fluidity and responsiveness are actually better on a day-to-day basis with an SSD than a hard drive.

It must be said that in addition to being more shock resistant, quieter and more energy efficient, SSDs are faster.

Finally, expect this versatile multimedia creator gaming laptop to heat up and make itself heard under heavy loads (eg games, processing).

To contain the temperature, it can be attached to a ventilated support (Remember to check the dimensions carefully!).