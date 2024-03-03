New €1599 Asus ZenBook S 13 UX5304MA-NQ103W, Ultrabook 13″ OLED 2.8K High Definition High Fidelity 1 Kg Intel Meteor Core Ultra nomadic 8h RAM 32 GB

Our opinion on the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ103W

The versatile laptop PC is equipped with a large amount of RAM of 32 GB Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ103W It benefits from a high definition high fidelity 13-inch OLED 2.8K DCI-P3 screen with 8 hours of battery life and fast SSD storage with a large capacity of 1 TB which reinforces its responsiveness. This Windows 11 Ultrabook with a discreet gray design is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Meteor Lake processor with Iris Xe graphics for good performance in daily use and light gaming. This thin and light compact laptop also features a backlit keyboard, an infrared webcam for biometric facial recognition, and Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.



1599€



Features of Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ103W

screen 13.3″ 2.8K OLED 100% DCI-P3 HDR True Black 500 Pantone 0.2ms 16/10m (2880×1800, Glossy) processor Intel Core Ultra 7 155U Meteor Lake (12 cores: 2P 4.8 GHz / 8E 3.8 GHz + 2S, 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 32 GB (solder) LPPDDR5x 7467 MHz graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 1TB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4) Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen2) + 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 network Wi-Fi 6E X (2×2), Bluetooth 5.3 Backlit keyboard Yes, stroke 1.1 mm Numeric keypad – Windows Hello Yes, via an infrared webcam Audio system 2 Harman Kardon Speakers, Smart Amp operating system – Announced autonomy / battery 8 hours / Li-Ion 4 cells 63Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 1.0 kg / 296.2 x 216.3 x 10.9-11.8

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ103W faces competition

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ103W is now available here Asus France And positioned as the only one in its category to offer such a high definition high fidelity screen and such a latest processor with Thunderbolt connectivity in such a compact and lightweight case.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ103W

This versatile laptop with a robust, compact, thin and light basalt gray design has a discreet look thanks to its compliance with the American military resistance standard MIL-STD-810G.

This laptop PC has good connectivity which includes 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 4, Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E wireless module to communicate and connect remotely, an audio port, a useful HDMI video output that can be connected to a TV or Easily connects to monitors. But 1 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) ensures 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if you connect a USB 3.0 device.

Those looking to authenticate biometrically will appreciate that the webcam adopts infrared technology that allows facial recognition.

We can apparently backlit the keys of the chiclet keyboard to better distinguish them in limited ambient light conditions.

The screen stands out with its DCI-P3 High Fidelity OLED technology that offers great black depth, minimal latency but also significantly better than average colorimetric accuracy with very comfortable vertical and horizontal viewing angles.

The screen is also adorned with a 2.8K definition superior to Full HD, here in a 16:10 format that displays more information in height than the classic 16:9 format.

OLED induces a glossy treatment that reproduces colors but suggests sensitivity to reflections in bright environments (eg outdoors).

Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ103W Performance, Battery Life

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED UX5304MA-NQ103W is for those looking for a high definition high fidelity laptop PC that is easy on the go for versatile everyday use.

It is easy to transport to attract nomads like some students who want to equip themselves with a laptop PC because as a bonus it can last about 8 hours on battery with light usage.

Logically, this ultrabook assigns its storage to an SSD, with a large capacity of 1000 GB to install and store many software and files.

Remember that SSD offers undeniable advantages compared to hard drives: more robustness, lower energy consumption, silent operation or even higher speed.

As a result, responsiveness and fluidity are better with an SSD than with a hard drive.

On a day-to-day basis, SSDs ensure faster start/stop, processing and application launches than hard drives, or faster access to online game cards.

Even if there is no dedicated graphics card on board to attract gamers, it is still possible to play light to moderate games under this ultrabook if you are willing to make concessions.

We’re specifically thinking about the drop in screen definition because 2.8K requires more graphics calculations than Full HD, resulting in a lower number of fps.

The graphics here are supported by the Iris Xe graphics solution that takes place in the processor and thanks to which we can clearly see HD photos and videos.



It is a Core Ultra 7 155U with 12 hybrid cores that houses the Iris. Suffice it to say that we can see things coming in terms of RAM!

This is especially useful in areas that require RAM resources, such as multimedia. Here you can perform minor processing operations limited by the processor, such as light photo editing or video conversion.