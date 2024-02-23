New Dyson 360 Vis s Nav™ (-€300)

Over the years, Dyson vacuum cleaners have become a must in the market. The British brand has shaken up the field with innovative, premium vacuum cleaners with exceptional designs. The result? Its products are regularly out of stock. But Dyson is looking to revolutionize the vacuum cleaner market once again by tackling robot vacuum cleaners for the second time.

After its Dyson 360 Eye in 2015, Dyson has had time to hone its skills in the field of robot vacuum cleaners. Welcome to Dyson 360 Vis Nav™. More innovative than ever, this robot vacuum cleaner is taking the market by storm. Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ offers 360° vision and the power of a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Dyson is offering a fantastic introductory offer to celebrate the arrival of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ on the market. Until February 27, 2024, you can save 300 euros on this nugget that will make your daily life a lot easier.

Dyson 360 Vis Nav™, a hub of innovation and power

If you’re looking for a powerful and intelligent vacuum cleaner, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ is for you. Dyson knows that too little power can deter consumers from buying robot vacuum cleaners. Thus, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ emerges as a solution. Powered by Dyson’s famous Hyperdymium™ motor, capable of 110,000 revolutions per minute, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ vacuums your floors with power. It removes all the dust, crumbs, garbage, dirt, hair and even animal hair from your floor.

For deep cleaning of your home, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ is equipped with a triple action brush. The combination of carbon filament, rigid bristles and flexible nylon fibers gives it perfect performance. And this, regardless of soil types. To go even further, the Dyson 360 benefits from a Vis Nav™ brush that extends across the entire width of the robot vacuum cleaner so that not a single piece is lost. Its extendable side duct that automatically redirects suction allows it to clean right up to the edges of your home’s walls. Four cleaning modes are available to match all your needs.

Thanks to its 360° vision system and its hemispherical fish-eye lens, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ enjoys a beautiful view. Nothing goes under his radar. Its unique Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology and its high-end processor allow it to quickly remember the locations it has already passed through so as not to waste time. With 26 sensors, it easily avoids obstacles.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ cleans your home with complete peace of mind. Its HEPA filtration system allows it to retain dust and 99.99% of microscopic particles less than 0.1 micron in size. Of course, you can create and personalize zones, schedule cleanings or even define routines from the MyDyson™ app.

Premium, innovative, powerful… Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ has it all. The Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ benefits from a sensational offer for its launch. For a few days only, you can save 300 euros on Dyson’s brand new revolutionary robot vacuum cleaner.

Thus, the price of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ is 999 euros instead of 1299 euros until February 27, 2024. Hurry to take advantage, this amazing offer ends soon. It would be a shame to miss it. Choosing a robot vacuum cleaner like the Dyson 360 Vis Nav™ represents a smart investment that will save you time and energy.

