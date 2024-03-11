New All-Time High for Bitcoin!

The price of Bitcoin has been panicking in recent months. Its value is skyrocketing, breaking record after record. During the month of February, Bitcoin increased by 60%. The trend in early March is also well preserved.

Bitcoin Crosses $71,250 Mark!

Now, these days we only have an eye for Bitcoin in the crypto sphere. This currency is simulated. Its price is breaking records one after another. “This Monday at 8:50 AM, the value of Bitcoin surpassed $71,250, thus exploding the previous historical records of Friday ($70,000) and Tuesday March 5, 2024 ($69,100). In recent months, the price of this cryptocurrency has skyrocketed with a 60% increase in February.Records information from the point.

Increasingly, cryptocurrencies are attracting interest, “This is a real phenomenon that should not be ignored”Commented Anne-Claire Benevault, an expert in financial and digital innovations, quoted by the same source.

“63% of new investors aged 25 to 34 have invested in cryptoassets since 2020”, notes a recent study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. But it remains a very dangerous world. “Cryptosets are very volatile and very risky products. Their courses are not controlled. Claire Castanet, director of saver relations at AMF, was quoted as saying by the source. “Every year, the price of bitcoin goes up and down like a roller coaster”Adds Anne-Claire Benevault.

A volatile and risky investment

Also, according to experts who warn against these extremely risky investments, restraint is more than recommended against the temptation of easy profit: “We should keep in mind that 70 to 85% of CFD clients (financial instruments speculating on upward or downward variations in assets that the investor does not own) lost money last year, whether on cryptoassets or other risky financial products »The director directs.

Expert warns potential young investors “Significant risks of scams, especially on social networks”. “Youngsters sometimes fear losing a golden opportunity. This fear of missing out forces them to take immediate action, which can lead them to make wrong investment choices.Adds a manager to AMF.

There is also an attitude among young investors that they have mastered the subject which forces them to take risks that can prove fatal. Ultimately, experts recommend taking time to think carefully before investing, especially in this volatile world of cryptoassets.