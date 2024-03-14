Netherlands: Wilders ready to step down as PM to form government – 03/13/2024 at 9:58 pm

The Dutch far-right leader, Geert Wilders, whose Party for Freedom (PVV) won parliamentary elections last November, said on Wednesday he was ready to step down as prime minister so he could facilitate talks on the formation of the nation. Right wing government.

Since his party’s landslide victory, Geert Wilders has struggled to make progress in forming a new government, amid setbacks caused by the reluctance of some other political leaders to cooperate with the PVV or their unexpected withdrawal in early February. Party centrist New Social Contract (NSC) debate.

Negotiators appointed to contribute to the process are due to report to Parliament on Thursday.

“I can only become prime minister if all parties in the coalition support this. This is not the case,” Geert Wilders said on social network X.

“I really want a right-wing government. Less asylum and immigration rights (…) Love for my country and voters is greater and more important than my own position,” he added.

Earlier today, NOS public television reported that Geert Wilders is ready to abandon his hopes of becoming prime minister in order to form a viable government.

According to NOS, citing political sources, the PVV and the three conservative parties with which it is negotiating a right-wing coalition are studying a scenario that would see the leaders of the four parties remaining in parliament rather than occupying government roles.

In this scenario of a so-called extra-parliamentary government, politicians and experts who do not belong to any of these groups would be responsible to the Chief Minister’s Department and would collaborate closely with Parliament.

While it is common for the Netherlands to take time to negotiate the formation of a government, Geert Wilders has gone more than 100 days since the vote without making any progress.

Days after the NSC pulled out of discussions last month, Geert Wilders said he was willing to consider “all options” to form a government, whether a minority or extra-parliamentary, seeking to avoid new elections.

(Toby Stirling; French version edited by Jean Terzian, Bertrand Bossy)