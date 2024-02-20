Netflix: This Action Film With Angelina Jolie As An Elite Firefighter Is Top No. 2! – Cinema News

Currently in second place on Netflix’s top movie, “Those Who Want Me Dead” is doing well despite being denied a theatrical release in 2021.

What is it about?

Hannah Faber, a veteran firefighter in Montana, blames herself for failing during a rescue mission. Even though her colleagues tell her she had nothing to do with it, she feels guilty. One day, he sees Connor Casserly, a troubled teenager, in the distance. There is blood on it. He admits to Hanna that he was attacked by two men. His father did not survive the ambush. The killers, who don’t want any witnesses, give chase. Hanna decides to do whatever it takes to save Connor. The trap gets a little tighter when the killers set the forest on fire…

Those Who Want Me Dead, a film by Taylor Sheridan, written by Taylor Sheridan, Charles Levitt and Michael Korita starring Angelina Jolie, Finn Little, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jon Bernthal…

A thriller with 90’s accents

Those Who Want Me Dead begins as a bit of a puzzle, with three seemingly independent stories that then become one. In the first, Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is a parachutist firefighter from Montana, a bit of a hothead, haunted by a massive fire that consumes three children and a colleague before her eyes.

The second takes place in Florida. Two men, played by Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen, ring the doorbell at the prosecutor’s house as part of an intervention for a gas leak. When they come out, the house falls apart. A drama broadcast on a news channel causes a hasty departure for a man (Jake Webber) and his son Connor (Finn Little).

He is the accountant of the deceased complainant and immediately realizes that it is a set-up and is next on the list. All these little people’s encounters will culminate when the accountant finds shelter with her brother-in-law, the sheriff played by Jon Bernthal, who is also Hannah’s ex who enjoys activating his parachute while standing in the back of a speeding pickup. And reprimanded by a former sheriff who was not happy to see her playing Russian roulette with her life.



Do you follow? Because it gets complicated. Two assassins kill the accountant, who, with his dying breath, sends his son to find someone he can trust to reveal it to the general public, costing him his life. And that is just the beginning of the film.

Below are some particularly brutal scenes including arbitrary executions, several scenes of torture, and a young boy who is incredibly strong and dignified despite witnessing his father’s murder. And Angelina Jolie is a superhero without superpowers but who endures more than any other human being in the face of extreme adversity.

This thrilling thriller is reminiscent of the 1990s in many ways pushing its heroes to their limits. Apart from that, the indestructible hero who knows how to handle an ice axe, walks straight into a devastating fire and who treats his wounds with alcohol without stirring, is Angelina Jolie.

Taylor Sheridan’s film

Usually when we talk about Taylor Sheridan, we talk about her series and Yellowstone in general, especially about all the drama that has been going on behind the scenes for several months. In 2021, between writing The Mayor of Yellowstone, Kingstown, 1883 and planning the four series he has released since 2022, he found time to direct this feature film co-written with Michael Corita and Charles Levitt.

Alas, AlloCiné viewers gave it an average of 2.5 out of 5 during its first exclusive broadcast on Canal+ in 2021. Some of the comments are not kind and show the weakness of the view that GyzmoCA expresses, such as.A conventional thriller with a limited storyline.“

For his part, Pascal I emphasizes the fact “Nor do we remember the countless improbables and frequent excessive tears.“Even Lead Actress Takes It For Her Position. Audrey L Condemns”A film where Angelina Jolie now plays a big hand without believing in it (Shyam Smith’s shadow is gone)“