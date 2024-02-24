Netanyahu presented the first post-war plan for Gaza

Decryption – The Palestinian Authority, whose role is not specified in the document, rejected the plan as intended to “perpetuate Israel’s occupation”.

Benjamin Netanyahu first presented a post-war plan in the Gaza Strip, which provided for Israeli military control of the territory and the appointment of Palestinians responsible for managing the enclave in place of Hamas. After keeping his cards well under wraps for more than four months, Israel’s prime minister has decided to reveal his intentions. He presented a brief one-page plan on Thursday evening on his plans for the Gaza Strip after the war that began on October 7 with a Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

A new security zone is to be defined

During the first phase, Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained his objectives, which he has stated on numerous occasions: to break the power of Hamas once and for all, to release 134 hostages detained by the Islamist movement, and to eliminate threats of invasion. Gaza Strip. Second, the Israeli army must maintain full freedom of action in the Gaza Strip such as…