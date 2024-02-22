nerfs and buffs that will change everything!

Hello gaming community and welcome to this article dedicated to League of Legends Update 14.4! Prepare for some long-awaited changes as many champions and items from Season 14 will scale back. Here’s everything you need to know about these adjustments planned in the patch.

League of Legends continues to evolve and patch 14.4 will bring more changes to the MOBA. The developers try to balance the game and ensure a decent experience for all players. This update includes changes to support items as well as buffs and debuffs to ensure champion balance.

Additionally, new changes have been added to the PTS, which is an unusual approach. Adjustments for Terminus, Twisted Fate and debuffs for K’Sante were applied after the initial release on the test server.

And here are the details of everything you need to know about League of Legends Patch 14.4. When will patch 14.4 be available? League of Legends patch 14.4 is scheduled to be released on February 22, 2024, according to Riot’s update schedule. Patch 14.4 will be deployed first to the ocean server, then gradually to other servers throughout the day.

Here are the key patch 14.4 timings for your server:

3 am. PT (North America)

5 am GMT (Western Europe)

3 am CET (Eastern Europe)

8 am KST (Korea)

There will be a few hours of downtime while the patch is in place, and the matchmaking queue will be down about three hours earlier.

What are the changes in LoL patch 14.4? Changes in accessory items. Season 14 introduced new support items, allowing all supports to start with one item before choosing the one they want once their quest is complete. These completed items have proven to be very powerful, so Riot wants to make sure they are all used.

Aurelian Soul nerfs. Despite the nerfs, Aurelian Soul remains very powerful after its mini-overhaul in patch 14.3. So, the developers want to take down the dragon so that it can’t dominate the games too much.

These are the main changes coming in patch 14.4. Stay tuned for more information and get ready for even more balanced games in League of Legends!