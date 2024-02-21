Business

“Nearly normal” traffic next Friday and Saturday

Photo of Admin Admin13 hours ago
0 66 1 minute read

According to information from franceinfo, traffic will be “almost normal” on Friday and Saturday despite the announcement of a switchers’ strike by the Sud-Rail union.

Published


Update


Reading time: 1 minute

SNCF users walk on the platform, example photo. (Miguel Medina/AFP)

SNCF traffic will be “almost normal” on Friday February 23 and Saturday February 24, a source close to the matter assured franceinfo, while switchmen have been called on strike by the Sud-Rail union. Some sources report replacement measures in signal stations, in other words a call for volunteer officers of the SNCF Réseau to ensure continuity of service. There will also be internal restructuring to reassign certain agents to those required positions.

forms of “patch”, In the words of a trade unionist, that makes it possible to minimize the impact of a strike. If the disruptions are ultimately limited to a few canceled trains, it is not even certain at this stage whether SNCF will communicate national traffic forecasts on Wednesday or Thursday.

Strike for “a real massive recruitment plan”.

Hence the planned switchers strike will have less impact on train traffic. It comes a week after a highly successful strike by controllers, which caused the cancellation of one in two trains on the main line.

For switchers are dynamic “A real mass recruitment scheme”a “Increase in Operational Circulation Bonus” At 300 euros compared to 60 euros currently and for work organization questions with a more predictable schedule, according to Sud-Rail.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin13 hours ago
0 66 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

JetBlue is promoting one-way flights under $50 through Jan. 10 as part of its “Big Winter Sale.”

January 4, 2024

Orange attacked for its price hike

1 day ago

Motorhome or van for less than 50,000 euros? It is possible, but…

January 21, 2024

MLC rebounds amid volatile currency prices in Cuban informal market

January 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button