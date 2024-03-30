Near Perpignan: The town votes on a motion against the establishment of a McDonald’s

The Toulouse Municipal Council expressed its strong opposition to the establishment of McDonald’s on its territory by voting unanimously on the proposal this Friday, March 29, 2024.

Plans to open a new restaurant of a famous American brand around Perpignan are not progressing. It is in Toulouse that the sixteenth McDonald’s in the Pyrenees-Orientales is expected to open in the coming months. The plot of land will already be in the sights of the Perpignan franchise which does not hide its interest in this strategic area south of Perpignan. But the mayor of Toulouse does not have the same vision. And he doesn’t even hide it. Upon learning of this project in his city in 2023, he immediately reacted loud and clear that he did not want it. fighting “Philosophical” Nicolas Barthes goes further against McDo today.

In the municipal council, this Friday, March 29, the mayor presented a proposal against the establishment of the restaurant of the above brand. And the elected officials voted unanimously. “The city is sending a strong signal to say that it is against the establishment of McDonald’s. For us, it is a question of giving a clear democratic warning by showing that we all share the same views on this project”Nicolas Barthe explains. “We carefully studied McDonald’s project, we received them and listened to them. We hope they will also respect our decision”, he continues. Otherwise, the municipal council also undertakes to use all useful and necessary legal means to prevent fast food brands from establishing themselves on its territory.